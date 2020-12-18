After working through some shooting woes in the first quarter, the Lake Dallas boys basketball team found its rhythm on offense, and because of it, appeared to have set itself up for a thrilling finish against Krum.
Instead, a 3-pointer by Krum’s David Flores as time expired to end the third quarter gave the cushion that the Bobcats needed to pull away to earn a 70-64 victory against a Falcon squad that battled until the final buzzer sounded Tuesday evening.
Flores’ 3-pointer was a microcosm of the effectiveness of Krum’s shooting behind the 3-point line.
The Bobcats (4-3), despite committing 17 turnovers, were patient in their offensive sets, waiting for that perfect moment to locate a teammate for an open look at the basket. Krum buried nine 3-pointers with seven coming from Blake Andrus, who poured in a game-high 28 points.
Andrus had already made four 3-pointers coming into the fourth quarter but he delivered a 16-point scoring barrage during the game’s final eight minutes that proved too much for the Falcons (6-5) to overcome.
After Lake Dallas got a layup by junior Jordan Williams and an 8-foot jump shot from senior Kenny Williams within a 28-seconds span to cut what had been a 55-44 lead for Krum to 55-48, Andrus answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Bobcats a commanding 13-point lead with 4:49 left.
Jordan Williams and Kenny Williams each poured in 19 points to pace the Falcons. Senior Mike Brown also hit double figures with 12 points, followed by junior forward Ethan Varin with eight.
Early on, it was Krum that got off to the better start. The Bobcats worked the ball effectively around the Falcons’ zone to race out to a 6-0 lead after Ethan Owens made the back end of a pair of free throws with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
Lake Dallas, meanwhile, had several good looks at the basket but missed numerous layups. The Falcons were held scoreless through the game’s first four minutes. Brown finally got Lake Dallas on the board with a layup with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
After scoring just seven points in the first quarter, Lake Dallas exploded for 21 points in the second quarter. Kenny Williams buried a 3-pointer with 3:43 left in the first half to tie the score at 21. Krum rallied with five unanswered points but another jump shot by Williams with four seconds left brought the Falcons to within 29-28.
Another reason why Lake Dallas kept within striking distance was its ability to force turnovers. The Falcons jumped in the passing lane and also tipped several balls to gain a steal. The Bobcats committed seven of their 17 turnovers during the first quarter.
In the third quarter, Lake Dallas got as close as 45-44 after a layup by Jordan Williams on a give-and-go with Keonde Henry. Krum, though, scored the game’s final five points, including Flores’ buzzer-beater.
Lake Dallas also struggled at the free-throw line, making just 11-of-21 at the charity stripe, compared to 13-of-18 for Krum.
The loss comes four days after Lake Dallas rode a 27-point first quarter to earn a 73-65 victory against host Benbrook on Dec. 12.
The Falcons won with balanced scoring, led by 19 points, four rebounds and five steals by Varin. Eight different Falcons found their way into the scorebooks. Kenny Williams had another strong out for Lake Dallas, finishing with 17 points. Brown chipped in 10 points. Sophomore Evan Weinberg added eight points, followed by Jordan Williams with seven. Tyson Collier (three points), Tyson Collier (two) and Jace Crawford (two) rounded out the scoring for Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas is off until Dec. 28 when the Falcons return to action for a scheduled 11:45 a.m. tipoff against McKinney Boyd. Three days later, on Dec. 31, Lake Dallas will play a make-up game against Northwest. That contest was originally scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions, according to Lake Dallas ISD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.