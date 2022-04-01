The Lake Dallas girls golf team came into the District 6-5A tournament a team on a mission, and it showed.
The Lady Falcons qualified their entire team for the Region I-5A tournament for the first time since 2019 after finishing in second place in the 6-5A tournament, which was held Wednesday and Thursday at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound. Lake Dallas recorded scores of 327 and 343 for a two-day total of 670.
“They did a great job,” said Joseph Kysiak, Lake Dallas head coach “We shot our best round of the year on the first day, put a scare into the stronger team in the district. On day two, we followed it up with a 343. Not our best, but right where we should be and took care of business.”
Lake Dallas had four players earn their way onto the all-district team. Anastasia White finished second overall with identical scores of 78 and 78 for a 156. Waverly Harper rode a strong first day on the links to finish fourth overall with scores of 77 and 85 for a two-day total of 162.
“She stayed steady,” Kysiak said of White. “She’s our senior girl. She played steady golf both days, which is what you need to do. A lot of these tournaments, most of the girls will have one good day and one bad day. But the good players will stay around the same scores.”
Both White and Harper earned first-team all-district honors for placing in the top five. Harper’s first-day score of 77 was the lowest in her competitive career.
Libby Thomson and Aniston Harrell earned all-district second-team honors. Thomson was steady throughout, shooting rounds of 86 and 87 for a 173, good for seventh. Aniston Harrell placed ninth with rounds of 86 and 93 for an overall score of 179.
Hannah Hicks rounded out the efforts for the Lady Falcons, shooting scores of 102 and 101 for a two-day total of 203.
Lake Dallas was in title contention after posting a 327 on Wednesday – just two strokes behind Grapevine, which shot 325. The Lady Mustangs improved on that total on Thursday, carding a 316 to finish with a 641 and win the team title by 29 strokes.
Still, all that Lake Dallas cared about was placing in the top two of the team standings. The top two teams received an automatic qualification in the regional tournament, set for April 20-21 at The Rawls Course in Lubbock.
The Lady Falcons set themselves up well to ensure that scenario would happen.
Lake Dallas’ first-day score of 327 was 23 strokes better than Colleyville Heritage’s 350. The Lady Panthers took third overall with a two-day total of 725.
“I love the way that they stayed relaxed, played their game on the first day,” Kysiak said. “They didn’t get nervous. They trusted their swings. Their overall tempo was great and they stayed in a good state of mind.”
The district tournament for the boys was held Monday and Tuesday. Christian Wills was the top finisher for the Falcons, who didn’t qualify a team or an individual for the regional tournament, as he shot 86 and 76 to finish in the top eight and earn a spot on the all-district team.
“He rebounded tremendously after his first-day score and got in the top eight,” Kysiak said. “He missed going to regionals by two or three strokes.”
