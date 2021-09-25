After losing four straight matches to begin District 6-5A play -- all in straight sets -- the Lake Dallas volleyball team found the winning formula on Friday night.
Grapevine pushed the match to five sets after losing the first two, but the Lady Falcons regrouped just in time and went on to earn a 3-2 victory over the Lady Mustangs (25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12).
"Tonight was a total team effort and the result of a week of focusing on specific skills to better prepare us for a difficult match," said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head coach. "I am very proud of the all the girls."
Reagan Hamm dished out 50 assists while swatting three kills and finishing with five digs. Caelyn Gunn had a strong all-around effort with 17 kills, 29 digs, two blocks and two aces. Ashley Machuca contributed 16 kills, 19 digs and three service aces.
Maddie Hirneise had a solid night on defense with 31 digs. Rachel Armstrong notched eight kills and two blocks. Altyn Bartley had five kills and six blocks.
Lake Dallas (11-13 overall, 1-4 district) will look to make it two straight wins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Denton Ryan.
