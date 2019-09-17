CORINTH - A month ago, head coach Kristinn Holbrooks said, a still-growing Lake Dallas volleyball team might have been down for the count after an opening-set, 25-16 setback.
Instead, the Lady Falcons roared back for three straight set wins following the slow start, taking down The Colony, 3-1, at home Tuesday to send both programs to 1-1 early in District 8-5A play.
"Absolutely not," Holbrooks said, referring to her club's likelihood of winning a match like Tuesday's early in the season. "I feel like, over the course of the month with some of the better teams that we've been able to compete against, we've learned how to fight, win or lose, the entire time. I think, right now, we have confidence."
The win was also the program's first over the Lady Cougars since 2016, a fact that was not lost on junior Candace Collier and company.
"In all my years of being here, we've never beaten The Colony. That's always been our toughest competition and our down-to-the-wire, (nail-biter), set-to-set match," Collier said. "I think, this year, we just really wanted it more than ever, so we dug deep and knew that this was the year we wanted to pull together and win."
While Lake Dallas got out to a 4-0 start in the first frame, the rest of the game belonged to The Colony seniors Jayda Coleman and Ashley Procious, two of just three 2020 graduates on the Lady Cougars' 2019 roster.
The duo, and in particular a heavy arm from Coleman on both the attack and the serve, helped The Colony pull away from a 9-9 tie with a 16-7 run to close out the opening set.
Then, The Colony head coach Terri Herrod said, her club stopped competing.
"We can't just compete for one set. We have to compete in all three. We stopped playing. We just flat out stopped playing," Harrod said. "We stopped competing to win and, instead, we just played to play. Yeah, it's an area of being young, but they've all got experience. ... I don't let that be an excuse for us. Our mental toughness, right now, got pressed."
Though the second frame was tight throughout, a run from Lake Dallas senior setter Ruthie Forson that saw her collect three straight points on a pair of aces and a kill and put the Lady Falcons up, 22-20, helped the program seal the set.
It was more of the same in the third set, as a 4-2 run from 21-21 was enough to push the Lady Falcons over the edge. In the fourth and final frame, the club won going away, leading by as many as 11 points on its way to a 25-28 set win and the match victory.
Both Collier and Holbrooks said keying on Coleman was a big factor in the Lady Falcons' ability to turn the night around, a strategy that Harrod also admitted worked wonders in taking her team out of its system and off of its game.
"The whole entire second set, it was, 'Find (No. 5),'" Holbrooks said. "When we're serving and when we're receiving, we have to know where she is at all times."
Holbrooks also praised the play of junior Lanie Schantz, who, alongside senior middle Sloan Griffin, has provided a much-needed option outside of some of the program's high-profile outsides.
Schantz finished the night with seven kills and chipped in a pair of aces in the fourth and final game.
"Earlier on in the season, if you played against us, you knew the ball was going outside every single time. ... We've been able to utilize (Schantz and Griffin) a lot more in our last four matches, because I think we finally realized we have to," Holbrooks said. "We've built some trust that they can execute when we do set them the ball, and it takes some pressure off (our outsides) that normally get nine out of 10 balls that we set."
Collier led the way for Lake Dallas, turning in 11 kills, with sophomore Caelyn Gunn collecting 10. Forson recorded four and added 40 assists, while junior Macie Banks also tallied four.
Looking ahead, Holbrooks said her program still has plenty of work to do, including controlling the Lady Falcons' emotions in the face of adversity and maintaining an even keel regardless of the situation.
For The Colony, Harrod said it's a matter of stringing together more extended and consistent efforts with plenty of action left on the 8-5A schedule.
"It's just 1-1, and it's early, and I had to take a breather and understand that and let our kids learn that," Harrod said. "But this is how it's going to be. Our top four teams are going to be that tough, and the top four teams are going to be competing for the first spot. We've just got to be tougher and play (every set) tight."
