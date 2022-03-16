The Lake Dallas girls soccer team is going into the playoffs with a lot of momentum.
The Lady Falcons finished the regular season with two straight shutouts and received three goals from senior Chelsea Vilca – two in Lake Dallas’ 3-0 win over Denton Ryan on March 11, a win that secured a postseason berth and fourth place in District 6-5A for the Lady Falcons. Her third goal over that span of play came in Monday’s 2-0 win at Richland. She has 17 goals this season.
Junior Dawson Marrs also scored a goal in Lake Dallas’ win over Ryan, while Vilca and fellow seniors Pilar Flores and Presleigh Thiessen each had an assist.
“[Friday night] was a special night because we were able to celebrate with our 16 seniors,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “The girls played well and executed the game plan we had going in. They were patient all night, moved the ball and took the opportunities they were given. I was very happy with the way they played.”
In Lake Dallas’ 2-0 win over Richland, Vilca scored in the first half, and the Lady Falcons clung to a one-goal lead at halftime.
It remained a one-goal game until just over two minutes to go in the second half. Thiessen was fouled in the penalty area and Lake Dallas was awarded a penalty kick. Senior keeper Jaelynn Davis took the kick and slotted it to the right of the Royals’ goalkeeper for a 2-0 Lady Falcons lead.
Davis was also rock solid in net for Lake Dallas. She stopped all five shots that she faced to post her second straight shutout.
“It was a very physical game, but we were able to maintain our composure enough to see out the win,” coach Davis said. “To finish the regular season with a win is nice. Hopefully, we can carry the momentum into the playoffs.”
Lake Dallas will face Wichita Falls in a bi-district playoff next week. Last year, the Lady Falcons took an early lead on Wichita Falls Rider, only to watch the Lady Raiders answer with three straight goals to rally for a 3-1 win in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We have been fortunate enough to qualify and play in the tournament for the past two years,” coach Davis said. “Last year, we did not get the result we wanted, so now we have to go out and work for it again.”
