Jadon Jones Lake Dallas

Freshman Jadon Jones, pictured in previous action, scored nine points to pace the Lake Dallas boys basketball team Tuesday against V.R. Eaton.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

On their way to an undefeated district championship last season, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team won all but two conference games by at least double digits. On Tuesday, the Lady Falcons picked up where they left off at the end of the regular season this past winter.

Lake Dallas started strong and never relented in a 54-30 victory over Denton in the District 6-5A opener for both teams. The Lady Falcons (12-4 overall, 1-0 district) blitzed the Lady Raiders to the tune of 17-3 in the first quarter and went on a 12-8 run in the second quarter to increase their lead to 29-11 at the half.

Senior Jorja Elliott poured in a team-high 14 points to pace a balanced offensive attack for the Lady Falcons. Bailey Broughton added nine points, followed by Allie Buchanan’s eight and Mackenzie Buss’ seven.

It was the seventh straight win for Lake Dallas.

On Dec. 7, the Lady Falcons fended off a spirited second-half comeback by L.D. Bell to earn a 60-52 win over the Lady Raiders.

Junior Camryn Richardson finished with 17 points to pace Lake Dallas. Elliott added 14 points. Broughton also reached double figures in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

Lake Dallas boys eclipse win total from last season

Last season, the Falcons finished with six wins. The Falcons have yet to play a district game this season, but have already eclipsed that mark.

Senior Ethan Varin scored 25 points on five 3-pointers, to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 52-36 victory over Celina in the last game of the Decatur Invite on Dec. 11. Varin averaged 17.3 points per game in the tournament.

The victory came one day after Lake Dallas defeated Keller Fossil Ridge 47-38. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Lake Dallas returned to the court Tuesday, but lost 72-35 to V.R. Eaton. Freshman Jadon Jones scored nine points in the loss.

The Falcons will commence district play on Tuesday against Northwest. The game tips off at 1 p.m. The girls’ game between the two schools will get underway at 11:30 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments