On Tuesday, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team polished off a second straight unbeaten run in District 6-5A.
The state-ranked Lady Falcons started fast and never looked back in a 60-37 win over Richland. Lake Dallas began on a 17-9 run then added a 23-12 second-quarter burst to increase its lead to 40-21 at halftime.
“It’s a great accomplishment for this team,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “It really shows their determination and hard work. It isn’t easy to do in any district and to be able to do it twice is just a testament to how special this team is.”
Senior Bailey Broughton finished with 14 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Falcons. Senior Allie Buchanan and junior Camryn Richardson both contributed nine points.
It was the 24th straight win for Lake Dallas (29-4 overall, 14-0 district). The Lady Falcons have won 30 consecutive district games.
This victory comes three days after Lake Dallas doubled up Denton Ryan, 60-30, on Feb. 5. It was a make-up game of a Feb. 4 contest that was postponed because of winter weather.
ShaDiamond Wilson had one of the best outings of her high school career, pouring in a game-high 17 points. Senior Jorja Elliott had 13 points, followed by Richardson’s 12.
Lake Dallas held Ryan to 13 points over the game’s first three quarters.
The Lady Falcons will play an opponent to be determined from District 5-5A. Lake Dallas is waiting on the results of remaining games that need to be played.
Last year, the Lady Falcons were a regional quarterfinalist, having lost 53-52 to Wichita Falls Rider. Lake Dallas has won 10 postseason games in the last three years.
“This team has experienced high and lows over the last few years – big wins and heartbreaking losses,” Davis said. “This group uses those at motivation to bring it day in and day out. The experience is helpful, but we have to make sure that we bring our best one game at a time.”
