The Lake Dallas girls basketball remained undefeated in District 6-5A after a 49-31 victory against Denton on Friday.
Lake Dallas (15-4 overall, 7-0 conference), ranked No. 15 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, started fast and never looked back. The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and then held a 13-11 edge in the second quarter to increase their lead to 32-21 at halftime.
Four different Lady Falcons scored in double figures, led by 17 points from sophomore Camryn Richardson. Junior Jorja Elliott contributed 12 points. Juniors Bailey Broughton and Mackenzie Buss each had 10 points.
It was the first game in seven days for Lake Dallas.
On Jan. 8, the Lady Falcons dominated in a 64-42 victory against Denton Ryan.
Lake Dallas led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and increased its lead to 39-17 at halftime.
Elliott scored 19 points to pace the Lady Falcons. Buss tallied 17 points. Broughton had 11 points. Allie Buchanan, a junior, posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Lake Dallas’ boys were unable to overcome a 20-9 second-quarter surge by Denton Ryan in a 73-38 loss that same night.
The Falcons (6-9 overall, 0-4 6-5A) kept it close for early, trailing by just five points, 19-14, at the end of the first quarter. Ryan exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to increase its lead to 39-23 at halftime.
The Raiders (13-4, 4-1) buried nine 3-pointers, three by EJ McBath, and 12 different players that scored.
Junior Jordan Williams led Lake Dallas in scoring with 10 points, followed by eight from senior Kenny Williams and seven from Tyson Collier.
