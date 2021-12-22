Lake Dallas senior point guard Mackenzie Buss knew that junior Camryn Richardson was close by.
Buss drew two Lady Texan defenders as she dribbled to her right. That’s exactly what Buss had wanted to happen as time was winding down at the end of the third quarter in Tuesday’s District 6-5A home game against Justin Northwest. With Buss drawing a double team, that freed up Richardson for a long-range shot.
Richardson buried a 3-pointer just before time expired, and that momentum carried over into the fourth quarter, where the Lady Falcons proceeded to turn a close game into a 51-29 victory. Lake Dallas improved to 14-4 overall, 3-0 in district.
“Honestly, I practice that shot a lot,” Richardson said. “Before school, I come up to shoot a majority of the mornings, and before I leave, I have to make a half-court shot and a shot from the volleyball line. But without Mackenzie giving me the ball, it wouldn’t have been a shot that I can take. I just prayed that it went it. I knew that it would because I practice it so much.”
Steph Curry, meet @cam_richardson_ . Richardson with the long range 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounds to end the third quarter. Lake Dallas 38, Northwest 25. pic.twitter.com/SyQJO8Pn9x— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) December 21, 2021
Richardson’s dagger provided Lake Dallas with a big source of energy for the Lady Falcons, who scored 13 points from the beginning of the second quarter until just prior to her converting the 3-pointer with one second left in the third quarter.
Lake Dallas proceeded to open the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run, taking a 50-27 lead after a steal and layup by senior Bailey Broughton. She led the Lady Falcons with 12 points. Richardson had nine points, followed by eight each from Buss and senior Jorja Elliott.
Prior to the start of the game, Lake Dallas honored head coach Jordan Davis for her 300th career win. Davis earned that milestone victory Dec. 17, a 48-37 triumph for the Lady Falcons against Colleyville Heritage.
“The biggest thing that it means to me is that I’ve been surrounded by great people during my career,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of great coaches, a lot of great kids, especially with this group. It made my heart happy that I was able to celebrate with this group.”
Lake Dallas got off to a strong start offensively Tuesday, making the extra pass to set up their teammates for open looks at the basket. Najhaia McCoy made a layup while being fouled and made the subsequent free throw to complete the three-point play, increasing the Lady Falcons’ advantage to 22-9 with 58.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
“The first quarter, we were playing good and sharing the ball well,” Davis said. “That’s something that we’ve been working on, instead of being stagnant. We did a good job in the first quarter.”
But for as much as it appeared that Lake Dallas was going to run away with the game, Northwest wasn’t ready to bow out. The Lady Texans came into Tuesday’s game with 12 wins, including a 2-0 mark in district play.
Northwest (12-5, 2-1) got as close as 32-25 on a jump shot with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, but Lake Dallas responded with two straight 3-pointers by Richardson to re-assume control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.