When the Lake Dallas girls soccer team met Wichita Falls Rider in a Class 5A bi-district playoff last season, the Lady Falcons scored the game’s first goal before the Lady Raiders rallied for a 3-1 victory.
The same two teams met Monday evening at chilly Falcon Stadium in the season opener for both teams. This time around, it was Rider that set the tone. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a three-goal halftime lead – an advantage that Rider never relinquished in a 5-1 win.
“It was a mental game on our part,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “All three of their goals in the first half were mental mistakes by us. Our girls have got to come ready to play. All five of their goals were somewhat mental mistakes.
“I thought that we out-played them most of the time. We moved the ball well. We had good opportunities. We just didn’t get enough of them to sync in. If we can stop the mental mistakes, we can win a lot of games.”
The only source of offense that the Lady Falcons had came from senior forward Chelsea Vilca.
Vilca, who led Lake Dallas in scoring last season with 19 goals, finally got the Lady Falcons on the scoreboard with 32:23 left in the second half. The beneficiary of a Rider turnover in the back end of their side of the field, Vilca received a pass and buried a shot from 12 feet in front of the net past the Lady Raider goalkeeper to trim the deficit to 3-1.
“The goal that she scored was patience,” Davis said. “She had a ball that came through to her and she took her time and placed the ball without having to kill it. She put it in a spot that the goalie couldn’t get it.”
Vilca’s goal provided a sense of relief for the Lady Falcons, who were shut out in each of their two preseason scrimmages – 1-0 loss to Little Elm and 2-0 loss to Argyle. Davis called the two goals that the Eagles scored against the Lady Falcons “bangers” and that “there was nothing that we could do about them.”
Rider regained control a short time later, scoring two goals in a span of less than five minutes to take a 5-1 lead.
