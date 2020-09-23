Lake Dallas’ volleyball team spent several minutes in the locker room last Friday reflecting on how it was unable to close out Mansfield Legacy after the Lady Falcons had relinquished a 2-0 lead in an eventual five-set loss to the Lady Broncos.
The downfall for the Lady Falcons on that night was 11 unforced errors committed in the fifth and deciding set.
With four days to think about that loss, Lake Dallas was determined not to let that happen again Tuesday, and it didn’t as the Lady Falcons rallied late in the third set to complete a three-set sweep of host Lewisville (25-21, 25-18, 25-20).
“We had energy Tuesday night,” said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head volleyball coach. “Errors will always happen in any match, but we never stopped celebrating or communicating. That played a huge difference, whereas on Friday, you could have heard a pen drop on the court.”
Lewisville (1-2), meanwhile, came into the event having won its first match of the season only four days prior in a three-set sweep of Irving MacArthur.
The Fighting Farmers got the early momentum against Lake Dallas.
In the first set, Lewisville took a 10-7 lead on a Ciera Speight service ace and shortly thereafter an 11-9 advantage after a Mya Black kill.
That lead didn’t last long.
Junior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn caught fire with back-to-back service aces for a 12-11 Lady Falcon lead and later extended the advantage to 15-13 when she hit the ball hard from behind the 10-foot line for a kill. That lead grew to as large as 19-13.
Lewisville made things interesting late. A kill by Speight, followed by two attack errors by Lake Dallas, cut the deficit to 23-21 and forced Holbrooks to burn a timeout. Upon resumption of play, Lake Dallas got a tip kill from Gunn and then a block from senior Macie Banks on the very next point to end the set.
Gunn took charge on the court with seven kills to go along with four aces.
“The kid never quits,” Holbrooks said of Gunn. “She struggled Friday but took the court with the mindset of a champion and proved a point Tuesday night.”
Lake Dallas also received significant contributions from senior libero McKenna Marrs, who passed at a 2.1 rate in serve-receive situations and also had 32 digs on the night. Senior outside hitter Candace Collier passed the ball at a 2.4 clip in addition to five kills and four blocks. Fellow senior Lanie Schantz matched Gunn’s total kills with seven.
“It’s the second match in a row that Lanie has stepped up her court presence and become a vital part of our offense,” Holbrooks said.
In the second set, Lewisville appeared to have the upper hand. Kyra Franklin swatted home a kill for an 11-8 lead and Speight and Keyera Lastrap later teamed up for a block to increase the Lady Farmer advantage to 14-10.
But, there was no quit in Lake Dallas.
Sparked by a tip kill by Gunn on the very next point and a subsequent service ace by freshman Georgia Stinson, the Lady Falcons proceeded to end the set on a 15-4 run and take a commanding 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five series.
Searching for answers, Lewisville’s hitters came to life early in the third set. Another kill by Black gave the Lady Farmers a 5-2 lead and Ziah Strambler spotted a service ace a couple of minutes later to increase the Lewisville lead to 8-3.
There was no panic with Lake Dallas.
Banks and Gunn began a dramatic turnaround for Lake Dallas with a kill and ace, respectively, as the Lady Falcons finished the set on a 22-12 run to complete the sweep of Lewisville and earn their second win in three matches to start the young season.
