Another game, another rout for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.

Fueled by a 24-4 run in the second quarter, the Lady Falcons, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, cruised to a 66-38 victory against Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night.

Colleyville Heritage (8-11 overall, 4-5 6-5A) put up a good fight in the first quarter to trail 20-12, but the rest of the first half belonged to Lake Dallas (16-5, 8-0).

The Lady Falcons dominated on both ends of the court in the second quarter to take a 44-16 halftime lead, and Lake Dallas went on to win its seventh game in district play by at least 20 points.

Junior Jorja Elliott scored 12 points to pace Lake Dallas. Sophomore guard Camryn Richardson had another solid outing, finishing with 16 points. Junior point guard Mackenzie Buss chipped in 14 points. Junior forward Allie Buchanan added 10 points in the victory.

It was the 10th straight victory for the Lady Falcons, who haven’t lost since Dec. 5.

