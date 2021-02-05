Other than a 69-66 overtime victory against Grapevine on Jan. 5, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team has looked rather dominant against District 6-5A foes.
The Lady Falcons, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, had won nine of their first 13 district games by at least 20 points. However, Denton Ryan, a team that Lake Dallas defeated by 22 points Jan. 8, gave the Lady Falcons all that they could handle Tuesday evening.
The Lady Raiders rallied from an eight-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to extend the game, but in a contest that needed two overtimes to be decided, Lady Falcon junior point guard Mackenzie Buss helped Lake Dallas to survive a scare.
Buss scored 23 points to pace Lake Dallas in a 55-51 victory, giving the Lady Falcons (21-5 overall, 13-0 conference) their 15th straight win and ensuring that the 6-5A champions remained unbeaten in district play.
Lake Dallas overcame a game-high 26 points from Denton Ryan sophomore Janiah Allen.
The Lady Falcons concluded the regular season Friday at Richland. Lake Dallas will open the Class 5A playoffs with a bi-district matchup against either Aledo, Azle or Granbury at a date and location to be determined. The Lady Falcons won a playoff game last season for the first time since 2008 and went all the way to the regional semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.