ARLINGTON – The Lake Dallas girls basketball team battle cry all season has been, simply put, “unfinished business.” A sign that was hung five feet behind the Lady Falcons’ bench inside the Arlington ISD Athletic Complex for Thursday’s Class 5A area playoff contest against Burleson Centennial served as a reminder of the heartbreak they experienced in last year’s playoffs.
After earning a 49-41 win on Thursday, Lake Dallas will get a chance to erase the memory of a one-point loss to Wichita Falls Rider in the 2021 regional quarterfinals – a game that the Lady Falcons led until the Lady Raiders made a corner 3 with less than a minute to go.
Although Rider won’t be the opponent, as the Lady Raiders lost 77-70 to Mansfield Summit, the Lady Falcons are amped up for a return to the third round of the playoffs. A date and time for the regional quarterfinal as well as a location has yet to be determined.
“It’s definitely been on our mind,” said Lake Dallas senior Allie Buchanan. “We’ve been focusing on one game at a time. That’s definitely been kind of our motto with the whole unfinished business, that hurt that is still there, losing by one. We haven’t forgotten about that.”
As the pregame shoot-around was winding down, only a handful of Lake Dallas supporters were in their seats. That’s because the others had to wait just outside the front entrance until fans from the previous game between Mansfield Timberview and Brewer was finished.
Once the Falcon supporters were allowed to enter the arena, they were full throat in their support for Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas (31-4) rode the energy of its crowd to a 5-1 lead 105 seconds into the game after a Jorja Elliott corner 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup by point guard Mackenzie Buss. Elliott had 11 points, followed by nine from Bailey Broughton and eight from Buss.
Defensively, the Lady Falcons forced the issue with their full-court press. However, there were a few times when Centennial (20-15) had success moving the ball past that pressure and got a few open looks at the basket as a result.
Spartan junior guard Haylie Delarosa took advantage of her opportunities. She made a corner 3 5:23 left in the first quarter to get Centennial on the board, jump-starting an eight-point opening frame for Delarosa.
Centennial also received timely play around the basket by senior Alexis Mayner. She gave the Spartans their first lead of the night at 19-18 with a layup and free throw after she was fouled with 3:22 remaining in the first half.
Lake Dallas countered with four straight points from an unlikely source. Senior Najhaia McCoy came off the bench to help put the Lady Falcons back in the lead for good. McCoy finished two straight diagonal passes from Buss with layups, the second of which gave her team a 23-19 lead.
And while Centennial made a free throw with 33.6 seconds left in the second quarter to reduce the deficit to 23-20, Lake Dallas has shown this postseason that it is a strong third-quarter team. The Lady Falcons outscored Aledo 20-4 in the third frame in Monday’s bi-district playoff win. On Thursday, Lake Dallas took its largest lead of the game at 39-31 on a Camyrn Richardson 3.
“I think we’ve tried to put some emphasis on it, try to mimic on how to come out for the third quarter and just really get after it,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “What we like to do is to push the ball up the court. Sometimes we get a little stagnant. It’s just a little reminder, go do what we’re good at and try to move the ball quick and create some confusion. There were a few times where we were able to do that.”
As the final seconds ticked off the game clock, Buss raised her hands three times as she looked at the throng of Lake Dallas supporters in attendance, yelled “Let’s go” four times and exchanged a chest bump with ShaDiamond Wilson as she approached the team bench.
“You talk about a community with everybody coming together and how loud it was with the fans, cheerleaders and players,” Davis said. “We have some amazing support at Lake Dallas.”
