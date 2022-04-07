CORINTH – When Katie Poppe hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield, she wasn’t sure if she was going to reach base safely.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday evening’s District 6-5A softball game and Lake Dallas trailing Grapevine by one run, Poppe made contact with the ball.
Mustang third baseman Jaycee Martin dove to her left, but the ball rolled past both her and shortstop Gisele Raynghay.
Abby Kell easily scored from third base, and because the ball rolled into left field, that allowed Shelby Nelson to score from second.
Poppe's walk-off hit completed a 13-12 come-from-behind victory for Lake Dallas against Grapevine.
“I was surprised,” Poppe said. “I thought that the shortstop was going to get it. She definitely had a good game but wasn’t in the right place.”
Final: Lake Dallas 13, Grapevine 12. Katie Poppe walks it off with a two-run single. pic.twitter.com/SPRiLwwK9r— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 7, 2022
Lake Dallas (9-7 overall, 4-5 district) overcame deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 9-5 and 12-10 to earn just its second win in its last seven outings.
And it was a huge victory. The Lady Falcons, who lost 11-3 to Birdville last Friday, needed to win just three more games to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Wednesday’s win marked another step towards achieving that goal.
“After the big loss against Birdville, this win was definitely a confidence booster,” Poppe said. “Just knowing that we had to win three more to make it to the playoffs make us even closer.”
With Nelson hitting a team-best .451 this season, Grapevine pitchers Allison Koch and Bella MacMahon didn’t give her much of a chance to do damage Tuesday. Nelson was issued four walks on the night. Lake Dallas, as a team, drew 10 walks.
That’s okay, because other Lady Falcon players stepped up offensively, Poppe went 3 for 5 with five RBI, including the game-winner. Makenzie Wallace also went 3 for 5 and had four RBI for the game.
The teams traded offensive blows. Grapevine hit the ball early and often, and so did Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas sophomore Alyse Cornist ripped a two-run triple into the left-field wall in the home half of the third to give the Lady Falcons a 5-4 lead.
Grapevine immediately answered, getting an RBI triple by Raynghay in the top of the fourth to tie the score at 5-5.
The Mustangs continued to hit the ball effectively, thanks in large part to some defensive errors by the Lady Falcons. Grapevine capitalized on four Lake Dallas errors during the fifth and sixth innings to score four more runs and retake the lead.
Three of those Lake Dallas miscues came in the sixth – the last which occurred on a dropped fly ball in center field – as Grapevine took a 9-5 lead.
“We’re working hard to be steady under pressure,” said Sonia Foutch, Lake Dallas assistant coach. “With a young team, that’s part of what you get.”
But Lake Dallas remained steadfast.
The Lady Falcons drew two walks and capitalized two Mustang errors in the home half of the sixth to score four runs and retake a 10-9 lead on an RBI ground-out by Kamryn Floyd.
Grapevine didn’t give up either.
Two more defensive errors by Lake Dallas in the top of the seventh led to four additional runs for Grapevine, including back-to-back singles by Hannah Kelley and Koch to go along with a sacrifice fly by Kylie Hines.
Hines’ sac fly put Grapevine on top, 12-10, but Lake Dallas had the last laugh.
The Lady Falcons scored three times in the home half of the seventh, capped off by Poppe’s two-run, game-winning hit.
“It was just up and down, up and down, but they continued to fight,” Foutch said. “That’s all that we’re looking for. We’ve worked a lot on balance. If you make an error, we don’t make another. We just keep fighting. We had a rough night the other night against Birdville. It was nice to bounce back.”
