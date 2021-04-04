Six different Lake Dallas track and field athletes took the first step to what they hope is a long, productive postseason.
Leading the way was junior Mackenzie Buss, who added another chapter to her comeback story. She won both the triple jump and 100-meter dash at the District 6-5A meet at Northwest ISD Stadium, posting winning marks of 35-5 1/2 and 12.49, respectively.
Buss, who missed all of her sophomore season with a knee injury, helped guide the Lady Falcon basketball team to an undefeated run in district play, as well an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. She’s now making up for lost time on the track.
Fellow junior Ashley Machuca will be joining Buss at the area meet, having placed second in the girls’ pole vault with a height of 9-0, which tied the school record.
Senior Kelsi Vonnahme is bound for the area meet in two events – long jump (16-5) and 300 hurdles (49.2). She placed fourth in both events.
Junior Jorja Elliott and freshman Keonde Henry earned berths in the 400, with both runners running to bronze in times of 1:03.94 and 51.13, respectively.
Sophomore Nikaidian Gray punched his ticket into the area meet in the 300 hurdles, placing third in 41.17.
The area meet is set for April 15-16 at Brewer. The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Region 1-5A meet, which will be held the following week at PlainsCapital Park/Lowery Field in Lubbock.
