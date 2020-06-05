Brandon Engel

Lake Dallas alum Brandon Engel was one of several Falcons who received an academic all-state nod for the Texas High School Coaches Association.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Spain

All of the hard work that several student-athletes from Lake Dallas put forth in the classroom during this past school year has earned them recognition on one of the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state teams.

Their names are listed below by sport:

          •        Football: Brandon Engel (second), Ikechi Onyekwere (second), Samuel Collier (honorable mention), Trevor Lindsey (honorable mention), and Austin Vance (honorable mention).

          •        Girls soccer: Sydney Frazier (second), Sienna Campbell (honorable mention), Karina DePaoli (honorable mention), Reagan Harper (honorable mention), and Taylor Varin (honorable mention).

To be nominated for all-state, the athlete, student trainer or team manager must be in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.

