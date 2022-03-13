The Lake Dallas baseball team has righted the ship.
After losing its first six games to start the season, the Falcons have won three of their last four games -- a positive sign for Lake Dallas, especially with District 6-5A play getting underway Tuesday.
The Falcons won three of four games in a home tournament played Thursday and Saturday at Falcon Field, earning shutout wins against Mineral Wells and Joshua, while outlasting Copperas Cove 8-6 and losing 6-0 to Aubrey.
In Lake Dallas' 14-0 win over Mineral Wells on Thursday, the Falcons erupted for eight runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Brendan Sorsby, Will McConnell and Michael Duran each had two hits with Duran and McConnell each driving in three runs. Jarren Giamio was brilliant on the mound, tossing a one-hitter in a complete-game effort and struck out seven.
Later that day, Breck Bradshaw and Cash Conner combined for a five-hit shutout in Lake Dallas' 9-0 win over Joshua.
Sorsby, who bats in the No. 1 spot in the Falcon batting order, went a perfect 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Zachary Darden also drove in three runs, while connecting on two hits.
Lake Dallas built a 9-0 lead in the third inning.
On Saturday, the Falcons needed every bit of offense to squeeze out a 10-8 win over Copperas Cove.
Cole Ingram had two doubles and drove in two runs. Alec Hirneise contributed three RBI while also picking up the win on the mound. Hirneise allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of relief pitching. He struck out three and didn't allow a hit.
Later in the day, Lake Dallas was unable to muster much offense, recording just one hit in a 6-0 loss to Aubrey.
The Falcons open a two-game series against Denton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to commence district play. The second game of the series is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.