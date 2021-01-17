Last season, the Lake Dallas boys soccer team didn’t win a game outside of district play.
The Falcons have played five non-conference games this season and already have three wins to show for their efforts. The latest triumph for Lake Dallas was a 1-0 shutout of Fort Worth-Castleberry on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas senior Anthony Patti scored on a penalty kick 20 minutes into the first half for the game’s lone goal. He brought the ball down from his chest, flicked it over the first defender and went to nutmeg the second Castleberry defender, who hip-checked Patti as the Lady Dallas senior attempted to run past him.
Patti struck the ball into the left side of the net as he got the Castleberry keeper to guess incorrectly on the direction of the shot.
Lake Dallas junior goalie Harley Fuller was credited with the shutout.
“There's certainly more smiles around the locker room at this time than last year,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “Success breeds success, so they boys are motivated to work. They see the benefits of their training pay off in each game.”
It was the third straight win for Lake Dallas after the Falcons started the season with two straight losses, emerging with victories Granbury (2-0) on Jan. 8 and V.R. Eaton (2-1) on Jan. 9. Patti is one of three goal scorers thus far for the Falcons – Fuller and freshman Stanley Zamora are the other two.
Lake Dallas was scheduled to play in a three-day tournament in Denison. The Falcons played Anna on Thursday, Sherman on Friday and HSAA on Saturday.
“We are still working out some kinks and can improve upon our game play,” Martin said. “Hope we get a full season in. The kids from all schools deserve to play and enjoy the game.”
