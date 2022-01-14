This week has been a rather successful one for the Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams.
On Tuesday, the Falcon boys rode a strong first half to a 3-2 upset victory against a Wichita Falls team that is ranked No. 1 in Region I-5A by Lethal Enforcer Soccer.
In the first half, Lake Dallas head coach Brandon Martin said that his Falcons (3-2) tried to press the Coyotes and win the ball back in their half of the field. Lake Dallas took advantage, which led to three first-half goals for the Falcons.
The first goal for Lake Dallas came off a deflection that went to Avery Brazell, who was able to head the ball past the Wichita Falls goalkeeper.
The second Falcon strike came about because of good teamwork between Angel Carrillo and Stanley Zamora. Carrillo intercepted a pass then set up Zamora for the easy tap-in.
Griffin Denehie capped off a solid first half for the Falcons. He forced another Wichita Falls turnover, dribbled the ball to the net and finished nicely in the corner.
Although the Coyotes scored off a cross with 40 seconds left in the first half – one that Martin said that his Falcons didn’t defend well – Lake Dallas received good goalkeeping by freshman Gavin Smarro in the second half as the Falcons held on for the one-goal win.
“The game itself was very intense and both teams put forth a lot of effort,” Martin said. “The win itself is nice, but this is more of a prep game for district. It was an opportunity to work on some things we have been trying to do and practice them against a quality opponent.”
It was the third win in four games for Lake Dallas after the Falcons lost 1-0 to Castleberry in the Jan. 4 season opener.
The Falcons responded with a 2-0 win over Joshua on Jan. 6 and a 2-1 victory over Saginaw on Jan. 7 before losing 2-1 to Crowley in the Jan. 8 finale of the Saginaw Tournament. Denehie and Zamora each scored in Lake Dallas’ shutout win over Joshua. Le Luan and Harley Fuller both found the back of the net in the Falcons’ one-goal victory over Saginaw.
LADY FALCONS SCORE 21 GOALS
After losing 5-1 to Wichita Falls to commence the 2022 season, Lake Dallas head coach Nathan Davis was curious to see how his Lady Falcons would respond.
It was quite the response.
Lake Dallas won two of three games in the Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Tournament, punctuated by a 21-0 victory over Dallas Roosevelt on Jan. 8. The Lady Falcons led 10-0 at halftime. Davis said that the goals were spread throughout the game.
To open tournament play on Jan. 6, Lake Dallas needed just one goal from Dawson Marrs to top Odessa in a 1-0 win.
The following day, the Lady Falcons (2-2) battled, but fell short in a 1-0 loss to Frisco Reedy.
“We played well throughout the tournament,” Davis said. “We moved the ball well against a pretty good Odessa team, but did not put in the opportunities we were presented with.
“Reedy was a very good test for us. We had some disconnection in the midfield in the first half, which led to a very nice goal by Reedy. We handled their pressure other than that chance. We were down a few players for the tournament due to illness and other obligations, but the effort from those that were there leaves us looking forward to good things in the upcoming game.”
