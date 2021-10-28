Bailey Broughton was one of the key cogs for a Lake Dallas girls basketball team that went undefeated in District 6-5A last season and was a regional quarterfinalist for the second year in a row.
Broughton was particularly clutch in the Lady Falcons’ 64-35 victory against Aledo in a Class 5A bi-district playoff. She buried the first of four 3-pointers in the third quarter for Lake Dallas, which outscored the Lady Bearcats 42-17 over the second and third quarters.
It was clutch moments like that which had college basketball programs courting Broughton.
On Tuesday, Broughton found a home to call for the next four years as she gave a verbal pledge to play women’s basketball for LeTourneau University, located in Longview.
“I want to thank my family first and foremost for everything to help me reach my goals and supporting me every step of the way,” Broughton wrote on her Twitter account. “I also want to thank Coach (Jordan) Davis, Coach (Kassie Urban), Coach U, Coach Lee, Coach Deon and Coach RJ for making the player that I am today and I am more than grateful than words can say. One last thank you to my friends and teammates for always being there. Blessed for the opportunity to play for Coach Rozanski at LETU next year.”
Broughton was a first-team all-district honoree as a junior and a second-team selection as a sophomore. Last season, she averaged 7.2 points, 1.7 steals and 1.2 deflections per contest.
