The Lake Dallas girls basketball team took its fans on another magical ride this season, finishing undefeated in district play before advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Falcons, No. 14 in the Class 5A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll, had six players earned their way onto the 6-5A all-district team with juniors Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott sharing MVP honors.
Other superlative winners within District 6-5A were: Grapevine senior Kennadi Archibald (Defensive Player of the Year), Colleyville Heritage sophomore Emi Steele (Offensive Player of the Year) and Northwest freshman Sydney Nicholson (Newcomer of the Year).
Buss returned to the Lake Dallas lineup this season after missing all of her sophomore season because of knee injuries and excelled as the team’s starting point guard. She went on to average 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game, including a 30-point outing against Grapevine on Jan. 29 that clinched the district title for the Lady Falcons.
Elliott, like Buss, averaged 15.3 points per game. Elliott also played a big role in helping Lake Dallas to dispatch a tough Grapevine team. Elliott scored 29 points in the Lady Falcons’ 69-66 overtime win over the Lady Mustangs on Jan. 5. She was an all-around player for Lake Dallas, averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
In addition to earning all-district honors, Buss and Elliott on Wednesday were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region I team.
Lake Dallas junior forward Allie Buchanan and junior guard Bailey Broughton earned nods onto the first team. Buchanan averaged 6.9 points per game and was strong on the boards with 3.8 rebounds per contest. Broughton averaged 7.2 points per game and also stood out defensively, recording 1.7 steals and 1.3 deflections per contest.
Sophomore guard Camryn Richardson and sophomore forward Altyn Bartley were second-team honorees. Richardson shot 39.4% on three-point attempts and averaged 7.5 points per game. Bartley got hold of 4.9 rebounds per contest and averaged 4.7 points.
Lake Dallas was also named the Staff of the Year.
“We had a solid, talented team this year,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We are very proud of each player who received these awards.”
Lake Dallas finished the season with a record of 24-5. Davis likes her team’s chances to enjoy another long playoff run next season. The Lady Falcons’ experience backs up her sentiments. Lake Dallas will return its top seven players for the 2021-22 season.
