One day after Lake Dallas’ girls basketball team was unable to close out Ponder after jumping out to a fast start, the Lady Falcons put themselves in a position to avoid a similar fate against Princeton on Tuesday.
But, just like in the game against Ponder, Lake Dallas was unable to build on an early advantage. Princeton rallied for a 46-39 victory after Lake Dallas led 14-7 in the first quarter. It was the second loss in as many days for the Lady Falcons (5-3), ranked No. 12 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Lake Dallas took a 26-25 lead after the third quarter but Princeton erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points.
Lake Dallas was led in scoring by a trio of juniors. Point guard Mackenzie Buss poured in a game-high 16 points. Forward Allie Buchanan chipped in eight points. Shooting guard Bailey Broughton contributed six points.
On Monday, Ponder, No. 11 in 3A, turned the tables on Lake Dallas after the Lady Falcons had jumped out to a 12-5 lead, forcing 22 turnovers and playing a disciplined brand of basketball that led to numerous open looks at the basket in a 58-46 victory.
And the Lady Lions (6-1) pulled out the victory despite suiting up just seven players.
Lake Dallas junior guard Jorja Elliott scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Lady Falcons jumped out to a 12-5 lead less than four minutes into the game.
Buss contributed 10 points.
Ponder proceeded to pick up the pressure on the defensive end. The Lady Lions found plenty of success with its press as well as a match-up zone defense. Ponder forced several turnovers as well as some indecision by Lake Dallas’ ball handlers.
Lake Dallas was held to one field goal – an Elliott layup – for the next 11 minutes and Ponder proceeded to take its largest advantage of the game at 41-18 on a Riley Jackson 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.
Elliott and Buss combined to score nine points in the fourth quarter to breathe some desperation into the Lady Falcons. Lake Dallas forced several turnovers off its full-court press. Broughton made a free throw with 1:57 left. But, Lake Dallas was never able to get closer than 11 points.
On Nov. 21, Lake Dallas had little trouble with Plano West, cruising to a 69-48 victory over the Lady Wolves. The Lady Falcons led 13-10 after the first quarter and they never took their foot off the gas.
Seven Lady Falcons found their way into the scoring column. Elliott finished with a game-high 25 points. Buchanan and Buss also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bartley and Broughton each had eight points.
Lake Dallas is off until Dec. 1 when the Lady Eagles travel to Little Elm for a showdown with the Lobos. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.