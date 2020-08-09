In his first 25 years as a coach, Michael Young has been used to a routine.
When it comes time for summer football practice, he has the schedule planned out to a “T,” albeit with minor tweaks from year to year, for his Lake Dallas football team – from the start date of Falcon Pride voluntary strength and conditioning workouts, to certain dates that he wants particular parts of the playbook to having already been installed and perfected, to which week team camps for both his high school players and future Falcons will be held.
Young knows all of those activities lead up to the finish line in one regard – the end of summer workouts – and to the start line of fall practice – originally set for Aug. 3.
COVID-19 has changed all of that, at least for this year.
Recent spikes in the number of positive coronavirus cases in major metropolitan areas tipped the hand of the University Interscholastic League, forcing the governing body of public high school athletics in Texas to delay the start of the fall 2020 season by one month – the first day of practice for prep football teams in the state’s two largest classifications, 5A and 6A, will be held Sept. 7 and the first games won’t be played until Sept. 24-26.
Although Young is grateful that Lake Dallas has been permitted to hold in-person workouts for much of the summer after the pandemic shut down high school sports in March and forced the subsequent cancellation of spring football and 7-on-7 tournaments, he’s had to adjust to a new normal.
Not only is he having to worry about sanitizing footballs, ensuring that everyone is wearing masks, wiping down weight machines in the fieldhouse and ensuring players stay 6 feet apart as part of the social distancing guidelines that were put in place by the UIL – in addition to his everyday coaching responsibilities – but the thought of a potential shutdown of in-person workouts has always been at the back of his mind.
Thankfully, Lake Dallas, by the end of July, reported zero positive coronavirus cases, and additionally, with the school located in Denton County, the only time the Falcons have paused workouts was for a self-imposed two-week break around the Fourth of July holiday.
Still, Young knows the health crisis remains fluid.
“It's been really stressful,” he said. “I know it's been really stressful on school administration. They're having even more of a problem getting ready for the start of school and not knowing how that's going to go. It's been a rough summer for everyone.”
This year, like any typical summer, Lake Dallas begins summer workouts in early June before ending in late July. However, with fall practice this year not starting until after Labor Day, Young has had to be creative as he will hold Falcon Pride for one month longer than normal. It’s forcing him and his staff to have to think outside the box. Workouts can’t be monotonous.
“You've just got to make it as fun as you can,” he said. “You've got to keep them wanting to come every day.”
Another thing that coaches such as Young have to worry about with the extra time allotted for summer workouts is the necessity for his players to not create bad practice habits.
“There's only so much you can do without a helmet,” he said. “We talked about it today, especially with the (offensive) line and (defensive) line, there's some bad habits that you can get into doing stuff with each other not having pads. That's one thing we don't want to do, is to get worse.”
The uncertainty of the pandemic has also affected family plans.
Young’s family was scheduled to drive to Kansas for a family reunion that occurs once two years.
“Usually, you spend this time of year as a coach re-charging your battery, kind of resting a little bit, getting ready for the season,” he said. “I'll be honest, the last month, month and a half has been as stressful as any season that I've ever been in.”
