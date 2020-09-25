Coming into Friday’s season opener against Denton, Lake Dallas head coach Michael Young was concerned about his defense.
The Falcons gave up multiple scores during their intersquad scrimmage two weeks ago and gave up several more touchdowns last week in the team’s lone preseason scrimmage at Azle.
All Lake Dallas needed to turn things around on that side of the ball was one good week of practice.
Although Denton was playing without its starting center, Lake Dallas’ defense rose to the occasion on Friday night, holding the Broncos to 100 yards of total offense in a 20-3 win at Falcon Stadium.
“It was concerning, but they came out and played great tonight,” Young said. “They had some problems at center, had their center out, had some problems snapping the ball, which helped. But, we were a whole different team defensively tonight. The secondary grew up a lot. I’m really proud of the way the defense responded after a couple of weeks of struggles.”
It’s the same Lake Dallas (1-0) team that gave up 31.5 points per game to the opposition a year ago and lost 37-34 in overtime to Denton (0-1) in the 2019 season opener.
Lake Dallas struggled to generate turnovers a year ago but needed just four plays to pounce on its first fumble recovery of 2020.
With Denton facing third-and-three from its own 18, Lake Dallas senior Jackson Berry fell on top of a lost fumble by Broncos senior quarterback Cole Hager. Six plays later, junior place kicker Preston Gregg booted a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 Falcon lead just under four minutes into the game.
After the start of the season was delayed by one month, high school football had somewhat of a different feel to it. Face coverings were worn by the coaching staffs, game officials and spectators in attendance were spaced six feet apart due to social distancing guidelines that have been set in place by the University Interscholastic League. Stadium capacity was capped at 50%.
Points were expected to come in flurries as the two teams had combined to average 63 points per game in a yearly series that dates back to 2016. That wasn’t the case Friday. Denton and Lake Dallas were each limited to a field goal in the first half as they battled to a 3-3 halftime tie.
Hager attempted to lead the Broncos on a scoring drive on their second series of the game. The Broncos got all the way to the Falcon 35-yard line after several big runs from sophomore running back Coco Brown. But with Denton facing fourth-and-one, a fumbled snap forced a turnover on downs.
Both teams had trouble protecting the ball as Denton and Lake Dallas combined for 11 fumbles (three lost) – the last one created a huge momentum swing heading into the locker room.
Denton’s Nathan Bershell got hold of a fumbled reception by Lake Dallas just in front of the Bronco team bench with 18 seconds remaining in the first half, and as time expired, senior Jonah Lawrence made a 40-yard field goal to tie the score at 3-3.
“That’s a downer because we had all of the momentum,” Young said. “When you allow things like that to happen, it’s going to take a little steam off of you going into the locker room. But, a lot of people didn’t give us a chance to win, and we played about as bad as you can play on offensively in the first half. We kind of outsmarted ourselves. We went back and did what we do well, which is running fast, speeding it up.”
Lake Dallas sped up the tempo on offense in the second half which led to 17 third-quarter points.
Senior Trevor Moon capped off a nine-play, 76-yard drive with a 3-yard quarterback keeper up the middle for a 10-3 lead after senior Anthony Patti kicked the extra point.
Moon rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries and through the air went 5-of-12 for 101 yards with two total touchdowns.
Lake Dallas turned another turnover into points shortly thereafter. Sophomore Xinjin Gomez intercepted Hager near midfield on the third play of the ensuing Denton drive. Eight plays later, Gregg increased the margin to 13-3 with a 36-yard field goal.
After the Falcons forced a three-and-out by Denton, Lake Dallas needed just four plays to increase its lead to 20-3. Moon scrambled to his left then found sophomore Micaiah Brooks all alone for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Moon was one of three quarterbacks who saw action for Lake Dallas. Junior Brendan Sorsby, who started the game at wide receiver, was inserted at quarterback in the second quarter. Senior Trevor Morgan saw his first reps under center in the fourth quarter. He hit senior Quentin Gray in stride for a 28-yard pass play on the third play.
“We’ve got three really good ones,” Young said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.