Riley Griffin Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas junior linebacker Riley Griffin scrambles to recover a fumble during the first half of Friday's season opener against Greenville at Falcon Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Lynn

CORINTH – Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young has seen some impressive defensive performances in his 11 years with the team. But given how much pressure they put on their own offense during practice, the Falcons showed Friday night how much that same type of effort can translate to game night.

The biggest concern for the Falcons coming into this week against Greenville was the speed of the Lions’ offensive skill players. But Lake Dallas bottled them up at every turn. The Falcons held the Lions to 89 total yards, forced four turnovers and didn’t surrender an offensive score during a 34-7 rout at Falcon Stadium.

