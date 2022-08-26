CORINTH – Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young has seen some impressive defensive performances in his 11 years with the team. But given how much pressure they put on their own offense during practice, the Falcons showed Friday night how much that same type of effort can translate to game night.
The biggest concern for the Falcons coming into this week against Greenville was the speed of the Lions’ offensive skill players. But Lake Dallas bottled them up at every turn. The Falcons held the Lions to 89 total yards, forced four turnovers and didn’t surrender an offensive score during a 34-7 rout at Falcon Stadium.
“Our defense played really well, and I felt like that was going to happen,” Young said. “During practice, our offense has a hard time against them, and I think that we have a pretty decent offense. But, that’s the kind of effort that you see in practice.”
Coming into the game, Lake Dallas was dialed in on containing the athleticism of senior wide receiver/running back/quarterback Micah Simpson. Simpson burned the Falcons on a 95-yard kickoff return with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, but it was the lone score during Friday’s game for Greenville (0-1). He was held to two catches for 31 yards and nine carries for 23 yards.
“Those guys had some speed,” Young said. “No. 3 was a quick dude. On a fly sweep, they’re very good. During their scrimmage, they scored three or four times on it. I was happy to see the guys bottle that up.”
Two of the biggest turning points in the game came in the second quarter.
The Falcons (1-0) held a 7-0 lead, and just when it appeared that the Lions were going in for the tying score, Lake Dallas slammed the door on Greenville.
After Greenville marched to the Lake Dallas 16-yard line following a seven-yard carry by Lions senior tailback David Waller, the Falcons proceeded to dial up some defensive pressure. Senior Gavin Coleman and junior Humphrey Kakuba each had a sack of Greenville junior quarterback Anthony Johnson on two of the next three plays, with Kakuba’s tackle for loss moving the Lions out of field-goal range.
“Coach (Ky) Edwards, our defensive coordinator, dialed up some good plays,” Young said. “Our kids just executed. With our front four, we can bring pressure. But all of a sudden, you bring five or six, that’s pretty tough on an offense.”
Not only was Lake Dallas flying around the opposing ball carrier on defense, but also on special teams.
The Falcons punted to the Lions a few minutes later, but Simpson muffed the punt. Lake Dallas senior Josh Murphy fell on the loose ball at the Greenville 22-yard line. Two plays later, Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem spotted senior wide-out Niki Gray wide open in the middle of the field for a 15-yard touchdown reception and a 14-0 Lake Dallas lead.
Simpson, though, made up for his gaffe. Using his blazing speed, he outran Lake Dallas up the left sideline for a 95-yard touchdown to reduce the Greenville deficit to 14-7.
But it was momentum that didn’t last long for Greenville.
Lake Dallas was moving the ball well during the first half, but penalties stalled drives. The Falcons were called for 60 yards in infractions over that span of play and 85 for the ballgame. For as much as those fouls were drive-killers at times for Lake Dallas, changing to a more up-tempo offense during the second quarter helped to get the Falcon offense on track.
Lake Dallas started its next possession at its own 26 and proceeded to burn all but the final 19 seconds of the first half off the clock. The Falcons converted two third downs on the drive and capped off the impressive drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dylan Brauchle for a 21-7 Lake Dallas lead.
“It had kind of seemed like the guys were dragging a little bit early, so we tried to crank up the tempo,” Young said. “Once we started grinding on them in the running game, the passing game opens up for us.”
Young praised his running backs for their ability to run for tough yardage. Brauchle carried 18 times for 108 yards in his first career varsity start. Junior Sam McAfee, who was also appearing in a varsity game for the first time, rushed 12 times for 63 yards. The Falcons totaled 264 yards on the ground Friday and 450 yards overall.
Bortnem led a touchdown drive on the game’s initial possession and went on to complete 15-of-21 passes for 186 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. His first touchdown pass was caught by junior Keonde Henry, who rode a hot start to five receptions for 74 yards.
