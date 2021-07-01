It didn’t take long for Lake Dallas to find its man to lead the Falcons’ football program.
Less than three days after Michael Young announced that he was leaving Lake Dallas to become the new athletic director for Little Elm ISD, the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved to elevate Jason Young from defensive coordinator to head coach.
Jason Young has served on the Falcons’ coaching staff for the past 10 years, including the last seven as defensive coordinator. In that time, he helped coach Lake Dallas to an appearance in the Class 5A Division II state semifinal for the first time in program history as well as additional playoff appearances in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
Under his guidance, Lake Dallas’ defense has contributed to two district championships. Outside of his football responsibilities, Young has improved the district’s athletic program as a whole by implementing and leading the strength and conditioning program at both the middle school and high school levels.
“It’s an honor to be named to this position, as I know and have experienced the strong history of the Falcon football team,” Young said in a press release that was issued by Lake Dallas ISD. “The Lake Dallas ISD community is second to none, and I know how much our school and this program means to this community. We’re going to work very hard to keep that pride in the Falcon program strong, from working with younger students in camps to providing ample programs for current student-athletes to continue to improve.”
In addition to his time at Lake Dallas, Young brings experience from 10 years of coaching and teaching across the collegiate level. He worked with Division I student-athletes as a member of the Oklahoma State coaching staff. At the high school level, he brings additional experience as a coach and teacher at Spring Westfield and Klein Oak.
Young earned his master’s degree in exercise science from Fort Hays State University and his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas at El Paso. He comes from a family of coaches, with his father, Tom Young, earning the second-most wins as a head coach in Kansas high school football history.
Before beginning his career in education and coaching, Young played football at Butler Community College and the University of Texas at El Paso. He competed as a dual-sport student-athlete at the latter college, having also represented UTEP on the track and field team. In 2000, he competed at the United States Olympic Track and Field Team Trials in the javelin.
He takes over for Michael Young, who led Lake Dallas to 12 playoff appearances during his 16 seasons as the Falcons’ head coach.
