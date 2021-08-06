Jorja Elliott is a 6-foot tall wing player who has been a reliable 3-point shooter with the ability to crash the boards for a rebound during her time playing girls basketball for Lake Dallas.
Colleges have taken notice of Elliott’s versatility. On Wednesday, she found a place to call home after she graduates high school next spring. Elliott gave a verbal commitment to play basketball for Incarnate Word – an NCAA Division I school located in San Antonio.
Elliott shared the co-MVP award of District 6-5A this past season with her Lady Falcon teammate, senior Mackenzie Buss. In April, Elliott earned a selection on the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.
Elliott averaged 15.3 points per game, tied with junior Camryn Richardson for the team lead in 3-pointers made per contest with 3.1 and grabbed 5.3 rebounds.
Lake Dallas ran the table to an undefeated run to the district title and concluded its season in a Region I-5A quarterfinal against Wichita Falls-Rider.
With the top seven players scheduled to return next season for the Lady Falcons, Elliott will look to guide Lake Dallas to another extended playoff run.
Incarnate Word competes in the Southland Conference. The Lady Cardinals were limited to just six games this past season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and finished with a 6-9 record. Jeff Dow is entering his third season as Incarnate Word head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.