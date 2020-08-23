In an effort to adhere to stadium capacity guidelines that have been set in place by the University Interscholastic League, Lake Dallas announced during Monday’s school board meeting that fans will have only one option to purchase football and volleyball tickets – online.
Lake Dallas ISD is still setting up the links for its ticket system, but once available, Falcons supporters can visit ldisd.net/tickets to purchase game tickets. The page is being set up by Hometown, which is the vendor that the school district is working with for online ticketing.
Capacity will be limited to 50% if proper spacing is maintained and face coverings will be required at Texas stadiums and gymnasiums, according to new UIL guidelines released July 21. Falcon Stadium has a can hold up to 6,000 spectators, meaning that a maximum of 3,000 fans will be able to attend each home game during the 2020 season.
Marching bands, drill teams and cheerleading squads will participate in all home games, according to Anthony Tosie, Lake Dallas ISD director of communications. Only the cheerleaders are currently planned to travel with the team for away games, which is in line with plans being implemented across most North Texas school districts.
Tosie said the 50% capacity limit applies to anyone in stadium and gymnasium seating.
"We've got to be safe, so that's why we're doing the online ticketing,” said Scott Head, Lake Dallas athletic director. “We're not having the district passes. You've got to have a ticket so we can click you in and know how many people we're going to have."
And in case Lake Dallas fans can’t attend a game, the school district is setting up another URL for families to purchase live game streaming passes. The cost will be $70 for the entire school year or $10 monthly. The pass will give families access to watch all games played at Lake Dallas High School, regardless of sport.
Since there is a limit on the number of people allowed, Head said that a Pixellot camera system will be installed at Falcon Stadium, as well as in the gym.
“Fans can watch online for football, volleyball, soccer and basketball,” Head said.
Fans will notice a new addition when they step inside Falcon Stadium: a new scoreboard.
"It's going to be a nice scoreboard,” Head said. “The other one was 20 years old. We're excited."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.