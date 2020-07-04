Before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 spring sports season, the Lake Dallas track and field teams were hitting their stride.
Both the Lady Falcons’ varsity and junior varsity squads won the girls team titles in their last meet of the season at Valley View on March 12, while Lake Dallas’ junior varsity boys was crowned champions as well.
The Lady Falcons’ 4x100-meter relay (51.45 seconds) edged Honey Grove (51.66), while incoming senior Samantha Everitt ran to gold in the varsity girls 200 (27.1).
Lake Dallas (115 points) bested Lindsay (104) in a close battle for the girls varsity team title.
Valley View was the last of five meets that Lake Dallas got in before the pandemic. The Falcons also hosted a relay-only meet on Feb. 13 and participated in the Keller Relays (Feb. 20), Decatur Eagle Relays (Feb. 27) and Celina Bobcat Relays (March 6).
Senior-to-be Kelsi Vonnahme ran to a personal-best time of 50.02 seconds in the 300 hurdles while Dawson Marrs made a big splash her freshman season in the triple jump (34-1).
Mackenzie Buss, a regional qualifier in the 100 and triple jump as a freshman in 2019, missed her sophomore season as she continues to recover from ACL surgery.
The future of the Lake Dallas boys lies within its freshman class.
Nikaidian Gray, a move-in from Newport News, Virginia, had decreased his time in the 300 hurdles by three seconds at season’s end, improving from 47 seconds at the beginning of 2020 to 43.92 at the Celina Bobcat Relays.
“His goal was to get in the low 41s, high 40s by the end of the year,” said Darrell Dennis, Lake Dallas head boys track and field coach.
Sophomore-to-be Eli Koch showed promise in the sprints and jumps. Trey Buss will be one to look forward to in the future in the hurdles and triple jump. Xinjin Gomez had a solid freshman season in the 100, 400, 4x200 and 4x400. Evan Frazier helped to lead Lake Dallas’ efforts in the pole vault.
“Our younger kids gave us a lot,” Dennis said. “They work hard. They’re fun to be around. I’m looking forward to them in the next couple of years.”
Although Lake Dallas has a good future in the next couple years with its underclass, the Falcons have to say goodbye to a successful senior class.
Sam Dao, a regional meet qualifier in the 2019 cross country season, capped off a solid high school career with a personal record of 4:52.21 in the boys 1,600 at Decatur.
“He was our best distance runner,” Dennis said. “Very consistent. He was there every day. He worked overtime and had a very successful senior season.”
At that same meet in Decatur, Lake Dallas alum Ike Onyekwere crossed the finish line in a time of 11.17 in the 100.
Brandon Engel, an Air Force commit for football, pushed through a nagging hamstring injury that he had suffered during 7-on-7 to perform well in the 200. He posted a time of 23.07 at Decatur.
“We were looking forward to seeing what he could do in the 200,” Dennis said. “He never really could totally get healthy. We hoped that he could run at districts.”
