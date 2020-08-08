A breakout senior season for Lake Dallas defensive lineman Junior Flores helped his stock to rise on the national college football recruiting radar.
ASA College Miami took notice of Flores’ play and the standout tackler now has a place to call home for the next two years as the Florida junior college took up Flores on his commitment to play football for the Silver Storm after he posted an announcement on his Twitter account on June 20.
“First of all, I want to say thank you to all the coaches that helped me get to this point,” he wrote. “Shout-out to Coach Minor and huge shout-out to Coach Smith, but as well as a big mentor in my life. This has been a long journey that’s not finished yet. My family and I feel that is in my best interest to go to ASA Miami to continue my athletic career and my education. This has been a fun but stressful decision.”
Although Lake Dallas finished the 2019 season with a record of 3-7, it wasn’t because of Flores.
Flores recorded 62 tackles for the fourth-best mark for the Falcons but was far ahead of the pack in tackles for loss with a team-high 19. He also posted three sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, six passes defended, caused two fumbles and blocked a field goal. For his efforts, Flores earned spot on the all-district 7-5A Division II second team at defensive line.
ASA Miami is under the direction of first-year head coach Cornelius Bosier, who has been with the program since 2015 and was the team’s defensive line coach for each of the past two seasons. The Silver Storm finished last year with a record of 7-3 with the margin of victory in three of those wins being more than 30 points.
Flores’ knack for tackling opposing offensive players in their tracks figures to make for a perfect fit for a stout ASA Miami defense that surrendered an average of 216 yards per game a year ago, including just 67.5 rushing yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.