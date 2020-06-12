By David Wolman
When the Lake Dallas football team concludes practice, the Falcons usually put their hands together then head off to the locker room. COVID-19 has changed that.
“We had to tell the little ones today and remind them,” said Mike Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “We’re used to breaking down in the middle and all getting in there. We spread out and put our hands in the air and didn’t touch. It’s one of those things that you’ve got to keep reminding them.”
Three days into summer workouts, the Falcons have worked hard to eliminate those tendencies.
Those reminders of practicing social distancing extend to the field house. A green “X” that has been taped into the mat is a physical cue to anyone waiting in line there is where he or she must stand to wait in line for the weight rack. Every machine is spaced 6 feet apart. Every user in the weight room must use a sanitizing wipe to wipe the piece of equipment after each use.
“It takes a lot of coaching, a lot of constant reminding to wipe the bar when they’re spotting and lifting,” Young said. “When they’re in a drill, they’ve been used to having a tendency to stand close together. They get better each day. It’s a constant reminder. It’s a big part of our job.”
Young is just happy to see his Falcons in person after a three-month quarantine forced schools to close and everyone to work out at home.
Every session has been organized to a “T.”
In one part of Falcon Stadium, a group of players is performing conditioning drills on the bleachers in the visitor’s section. Speed drills are being conducted nearby on the track. On the football field, blocking assignments and passing plays are being honed to perfection.
Young said he is grateful the University Interscholastic League provided every school one hour per day to work on football skills, helping schools like Lake Dallas to make up for lost time after spring practice was cancelled due to COVID-19.
That extra hour will benefit a Falcon team that is counting on a lot of sophomores to play significant varsity roles.
“Not having spring with the sophomores was really a killer,” said Young. “This extra time will make a big difference.”
Physicality is one area that every team will have to play catch up on later this summer as the UIL prevents teams from tackling. The same rules apply to one-on-one drills. For now, the goal for Lake Dallas is to get into football shape.
“That’s the thing because they’re not in as good of shape as they need to be in the heat,” Young said. “We’ve still got a lot of time. We’ve got two months until we start. It’s not like we’ve started all of a sudden and got thrown into it. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We want to keep them in shape and keep them coming back.”
Just about everyone on the varsity team was in attendance.
“They’ve been wanting to be here,” Young said. “You can tell by the attendance. I think the kids are excited. I think the parents are excited for their kids to go out and do something.”
