With the sports world shut down, the Lake Dallas football program is working through and adjusting to the current times without being able to go out and compete on the gridiron.
As the UIL announced that the earliest games can resume is May 4, Lake Dallas ISD is closing schools and moving to remote learning through April 19. Coupled with Denton County’s “Stay at Home” mandate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no high school sports at Lake Dallas or anywhere in Texas right now.
That means no spring football for the time being, and the coaching staff has adjusted to it in the form of Google Classroom.
“We’ve set up our football classroom,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “We’ve posted videos and coaches have posted workouts, so the kids can post some things that they’ve been doing with each other and kind of communicate and show each other that they’re working out with each other and communicate and show each other that they’re working out. Just try to do whatever you can, even if you don’t have weights.”
Google Classroom has set the Falcons up during these uncharted waters. As there are no prep athletics right now, student-athletes are prohibited from using any facilities on campus and can’t get in workouts in the fieldhouse and can’t use the weight room at school.
Instead, with no practice or workouts conducted on campus, the Lake Dallas coaches are finding other ways to help their players stay in shape and utilizing Google Classroom to their advantage.
“I’ve got two workouts – one for kids with equipment and one for kids without equipment, just utilizing body weight and whatever resistance they can find within their own home,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator. “I’ve shown them videos with myself just demonstrating it, but also there’s tons of information on YouTube that are just to work certain muscle groups with just bodyweight or different kinds of resistance you’ll find around the house.”
What makes the Google Classroom so unique is that it does not have to be accessed by a computer, making it usable for everyone and not just those who own a computer. Athletes can reach it from their gaming consoles – like a PlayStation or an Xbox – and all of the workouts can be completed from their home while following the social distancing parameters.
Jason Young posts the workouts of what they can do and also demonstrates what they are on video. Position coaches have also posted their drills and videos for their athletes that can either happen with or without equipment, and drills are ones consistently done during their athletic periods while at school.
And the staff has the students that have equipment at their home doing essentially the same workouts as the ones they do during school. But for those that have weights, it is unlikely they have 500 pounds in weights lying around their house, meaning that they have to improvise and change the number of reps they do to finish a successful workout.
“They just have to manipulate the reps, even if it’s not exactly what is on the workout that I’m giving,” Jason Young said. “Our goal is muscular fatigue, and so they’re going to have to manipulate reps to gain that, and so it’s also the same thing with the bodyweight guys.
“The guys just doing bodyweight without any kind of resistance, those reps are going to be a lot different from the guys that actually have the weights and them maybe doing sets of 20 compared to a guy that’s doing sets of five if they have weights. It’s a little bit different.”
As much as Lake Dallas would love for spring football to return at some point, the focus remains on the well-being and safety of the kids. Assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator Scott Sander, along with numerous other staffers, helped Lake Dallas ISD in its efforts Monday to feed students who are in need of food.
Beginning this week, the district started its Monday curbside meal service where any child 18 years or younger can pick up food at Lake Dallas Elementary or Lake Dallas High School and receive five breakfasts and lunches.
“Kudos to our campus administration and our district administration,” Sander said. “Dr. Stinson and her administrative team are doing a tremendous job of trying to make sure that the teachers are taken care of, making sure that our kids are taken care of on top of them all being parents themselves and making sure that they’re doing everything that they can to keep the school district itself moving.”
