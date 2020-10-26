Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young said Monday morning that because of COVID-19 precautions affecting Princeton's football program, the Falcons' varsity football game scheduled for Friday against the Panthers will not take place and will go down as a "no contest."
However, at the end of the regular season, a win will be awarded based on scores against common opponents. That victory will count towards the final District 7-5A-Div. 2 standings.
Lake Dallas is actively seeking a replacement for this week's opponent.
Sub-varsity games will proceed as planned.
