Lake Dallas sophomore Camryn Richardson makes a pass during the 2019-20 Class 5A regional quarterfinal against Boswell. 

 Photo courtesy of Lake Dallas ISD

Fresh off its first berth in the regional semifinals since 2008, Lake Dallas' girls basketball team has begun its quest to build on that extended playoff run.

To open the season, the Lady Falcons started strong and never let off the gas in an 86-54 rout of Arlington Sam Houston on Friday night.

Lake Dallas, ranked 19th in Class 5A by the Texas Basketball Coaches Association, jumped out to a 50-21 at the half.

Four Lake Dallas players reached double figures in scoring. Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss each netted 18 points. Allie Buchanan recorded 16 points in the blow-out win. Camryn Richardson poured in 14 points.

Buss missed all of last season with an Achilles injury.

On Saturday, Lake Dallas started strong, but was outscored 39-20 over the second and third quarters in a 62-49 loss to host Frisco Memorial.

Elliott paced the Lady Falcons in scoring with 16 points, followed by Buss' 12 points. Buchanan added nine points. Najhaia McCoy (five points), Bailey Broughton (four) and Richardson (three) rounded out the scoring efforts for Lake Dallas.

Lake Dallas (1-1) returns to the court Monday night against Flower Mound. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

