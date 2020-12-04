In a game that was evenly played during the first half, Lake Dallas’ girls basketball team rode a strong second-half defensive performance to rally for a 68-56 win against Little Elm on Tuesday.
Behind a game-high 30 points from sophomore Amarachi Kimpson, the Lady Lobos took a 21-19 lead after the first quarter before the Lady Falcons used a 16-15 run during the second quarter to trim the deficit to 36-35 at halftime. Lake Dallas (6-3) outscored Little Elm (4-3) 33-20 during the second half.
“We made some defensive adjustments to try to help on Kimpson more in the second half,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “Mackenzie (Buss) did a good job guarding her in the second half knowing that her teammates would be there to help.”
Buss not only had a solid performance on defense, but also shot the ball well, leading all Lady Falcons in scoring with 25 points. Fellow junior Jorja Elliott poured in 23 points. Junior Bailey Broughton and sophomore Camryn Richardson each contributed six points, while junior Najhaia McCoy had four points.
Kimpson was one of seven Lady Lobos who earned their way into the scorebook. Fellow sophomore Avery Brown tallied eight points. Freshman Madison Martin contributed five points. Juniors Aniya Cramer and Haleigh Petrasic each had four points. Sophomore Aubrey Metzger contributed three points.
“It was a good game,” said Kristen Coffey, Little Elm head coach. “We did well against them. If there were some things that we would have done differently here and there, it would have changed the score. I don’t think the score does 100% justice because you have to start fouling and Lake Dallas started knocking down free throws in an end-of-the-game situation. Overall, the kids played well. Lake Dallas is a great team.”
After losing two straight games prior to the Thanksgiving break, Davis was happy to see her Lady Falcons get back into the win column.
“I think this was a good rebound and response to losing two games right before the break,” she said. “It was a good team win and I was proud of the girls for making the necessary defensive adjustments.”
Lake Dallas is scheduled to return to the court at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite Horn. Little Elm will host Highland Park at that same time.
