District 6-5A proved to be one of the toughest in the Dallas area for volleyball this season. Two teams made it to the regional tournament, and in order to do that, had to defeat two other teams from the same district.
Lake Dallas scrapped and clawed on the court, and although the team fell short of their goal of reaching the playoffs, the Lady Falcons were on the receiving end of some postseason recognition.
Five players from Lake Dallas were selected to the all-district team, as voted on by the coaches in the district.
Senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn earned a superlative as she was named the co-utility player of the year. Known for her hitting abilities, Gunn also spent time at setter this season and was also highly effective in the back row when called upon. She was the team’s best serve-receiver, and led the Lady Falcons in both kills and digs. Gunn logged the 1,000th kill and 1,000th dig of her high school career in August.
“Caelyn, in my opinion, is the only true utility player that I have seen in this area,” said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head coach. “She is a player that you can place anywhere on the court in any position and she will fit perfectly. We are so proud our district recognized how she can be utilized and be successful anywhere on the court for us.”
Senior outside Ashley Machuca earned a spot on the all-district first team. Machuca, like Gunn, brought versatility to the Lady Falcon program. She finished the season with 107 kills, 157 digs, 19 service aces and 18 blocks.
“One of the hardest workers in our program,” Holbrooks said. “Volleyball is not her first sport. She is also a world champion in competitive cheer and pole vaults. So, seeing her succeed this season was great.”
Sophomore setter Reagan Hamm garnered a second-team selection. She adjusted very quickly to the varsity level and helped to set up an offense that downed Grapevine, which went on to finish as the Class 5A state runner-up, in five sets on Sept. 24. Hamm logged 363 assists, in addition to 79 digs, 22 kills and 15 service aces.
“Well deserved second-team recognition,” Holbrooks said. “She is only a sophomore and having to run an offense for six rotations is not an easy task.”
A pair of defensive specialists – junior Maddy Hirneise and sophomore Deborah Oh – garnered honorable mentions. Hirneise was Lake Dallas’ statistical leader on defense, turning in 177 digs. Oh, meanwhile, served as the perfect complementary player to Hirneise and went on to finish the season with 87 digs.
