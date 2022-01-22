The Lake Dallas cheerleading team finished in ninth place out of 61 teams with 87.05 points in the UIL Class 5A Division II state spirit championships, which was held on Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
The team’s point total was more than six points better than that of its 80.6 score during the same event last year, one in which the Lady Falcons placed 17th – an improvement of eight spots in the final team standings.
Lake Dallas head coach Kim Dennis, who is in her 14th year in that role, said her team overcame a lot of adversity in the days leading up to the state meet.
“We had to rework our choreography on that Monday because we had COVID,” she said. “We had to drop four people. It was quite a feat to have to do in such a short amount of time. We had just a few days to practice with it.”
Team captains for Lake Dallas are seniors Hannah Graham and Landry Billingsley. Spirit officer is senior Chloe Reeves. Social officer is Andrea Carrasco.
Nine members of the team were freshmen.
For the Lady Falcons, it was their fifth appearance over the last six years in the state meet. They placed fourth two years ago in 2020.
All of the teams were graded on three categories: fight song, band chant and crowd leading.
“We accomplished a lot,” Dennis said.
Crandall, with 95.3, edged runner-up San Antonio Alamo Heights (93.2) to capture the state title. Lucas Lovejoy was third with 92.95 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.