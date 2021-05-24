Brian Miller is leaving his alma mater, Lewisville, after three years to become the next head boys basketball coach at Lake Dallas.
Miller graduated from Lewisville in 2001, went on to play college basketball for SMU, before being hired by the Fighting Farmers in 2018 as their next head coach.
Lewisville experienced immediate success with Miller guiding the program.
Miller inherited a team that had finished with a 6-20 record the previous season and led the team to a a 26-9 record in his first season, its best season since 2007-08. In each of his three seasons at Lewisville, the team finished with a winning record and earned at least 16 wins.
Lake Dallas hopes that Miller can provide a similar blueprint for a Falcon program that hasn't finished a season with a winning record since 2006.
Miller takes over for Josh Welch, who was reassigned to a different coaching position within the district in April, after spending nine seasons as the Falcons' head coach.
Welch led the Falcons to a record of 17-17 a year ago -- the first non-losing record for Lake Dallas in 14 years -- but finished this season with a mark of 6-19, including 0-14 in district play.
Prior to his time at Lewisville, Miller led programs at Haltom (2015-18), Weatherford (2013-15) and Bridgeport (2010-13). At Haltom, he led the team to its most wins in a season in over a decade by his last season at the school, improving each season. Prior to his time as a head high school coach, he was an assistant high school coach from 2006 to 2010.
“I’m excited about being here and having the opportunity to build the program up, because I know this is a great community,” Miller said in a statement to Lake Dallas ISD. “I plan to hit the ground running with our summer programs and transition into a fall league. There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for kids to get involved in the gym to better themselves and help our program grow.”
