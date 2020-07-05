Kristinn Holbrooks is a “Positive Polly” by nature.
The second-year Lake Dallas head volleyball coach always tries to see the good around her, looks to build positive relationships with her players, and as a team, encourages the Lady Falcons to support each other through both the good and bad times.
It was a mindset that she has instilled in her Lady Falcons from day one.
As soon as she was approved to her new position in May 2019, she took a couple of personal days each week to come over to the high school during the athletic period and start working with the team.
At that time, her focus was about getting to know every player’s personalities as well their strengths and weaknesses.
As the next couple of months came and passed, Holbrooks began to notice that her team “wasn’t very connected” – not a big surprise as she became the team’s fourth head coach in as many years.
In order to address and fix that issue, Holbrooks took her team on a weekend trip to a campground in Bridgeport. She contacted people that she knew there who hosted her and her students while at her previous job as an AVID instructor at Justin Northwest.
“I took them up on a Friday in August,” she said. “For the team captains, I gave them a budget. I told them to buy food, make the meals for their teammates and serve them. It was nice to see servant leadership come out of them as well as their teammates see they set their own alarms, woke up before everybody else and were down cooking before any of the coaches were awake, which is very shocking and nice at the same time.”
The core values that the Lady Falcons created at Bridgeport are seven sayings that started with each letter of their team mascot: F for family; A for aggressive; L for loyalty, C for coachable; O for optimistic; N for never quit; and S for selfless.
Another goal for the weekend trip was to help players to get over their fears.
“There were situations where eight out of 10 players were nervous about going up high and doing the ropes course stuff, so it made them encourage each other and bond together so they can get over their fear of heights,” Holbrooks said.
The mental transformation from fear to confidence was evident in Lake Dallas’ first match of the 2019 fall season against defending Class 4A state champion Decatur.
“We were going in with the mindset that we're going to win no matter who we play,” Holbrooks said. “Their expectation from what I gathered in the past was, they didn't expect to win. I was like, ‘Why is there no expectation?’ Their friends didn't come. I was still like, ‘Heck yeah, we play the defending state champs, match one, let's go.’ When they saw how well we played, they got excited. We didn't win. But, we held our own so well that I think that's all it took to see how well we can play.”
Outside hitter Candace Collier, now a senior, felt the team’s confidence grow with every match.
"As we started to get into the season, the stuff that she was starting to implementing, the way she talked to us, the way she built us up, we knew that she would be around for a while,” she said. “It was a good feeling. It was a good fit."
Holbrooks earned her 100th career coaching win in Lake Dallas’ 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Denton Ryan on Aug. 24, and was presented with a commemorative volleyball during a special presentation during a home match against Frisco Independence.
Lake Dallas finished the season at 25-13 and earned a playoff berth, although the Lady Falcons bowed out of the tournament’s first round for a fifth consecutive year – a statistic that Holbrooks would like to see change, and sooner rather than later.
“If you look, every banner is pretty much a bi-district finalist,” she said. “That was one of their goals in one of our Zoom meetings. We talked with our varsity returners, especially those seniors, that, ‘It's your last run. What are your expectations? What do you want to see differently? How are you going to leave this place better than when you got here?’ Every one of them said, 'Coach, we have to get past that first round. There is no reason why we can't.' Which I agreed with. It's just all about the mental part.”
Unfortunately, the Lady Falcons are forced to play catch up this summer as the coronavirus pandemic cancelled spring practice – the school announced June 28 that the voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts have been paused until July 13.
“It was very unfortunate because they missed out on the spring, because the past four years, they hadn't had a true spring training, just due to the coaching changes,” Holbrooks said. “I was upset about that at first, but they knew when we created the Google Classroom that we had expectations and used the same movements that Nick (Christian) used in their strength training, only without weights. They used their own weights or had to think of unique ways to add weight to what they were doing. It was a matter of them doing it and taking ownership.”
With at least seven players with proven varsity experience returning for the Lady Falcons, Lake Dallas hopes to contend for the District 6-5A title.
“I'm freaking pumped,” Holbrooks said. “I think we'll have one of the strongest districts in 5A in the state. My personal opinion, and the opinion of a lot of people that I talked to was, getting into and past that first round we're going to be so prepared, because we're going to face so many high-quality teams in district.”
It’s not just within her own team that Holbrooks wants to be a positive role model during year two on the job.
Not only will her seniors lead a service project, the team’s current players will host two Saturday camps for future Lady Falcons.
“Last year was a learning year,” Holbrooks said. “I wanted to learn more about the players, more about the community, and expectations in the past that needed to be tweaked.”
