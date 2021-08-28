DENTON -- With plenty of offensive fireworks all evening, it was a defensive play by Lake Dallas’s Anthony Luna that sparked the Falcons to a season-opening victory.
Trailing 27-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Denton went for it on fourth-and-6 deep in Lake Dallas territory. Quarterback Colton Adler dropped back to pass, but found a blitzing Luna immediately in his face for a sack.
Lake Dallas then drove the ball down the field on the ensuing possession, and Drew McKinney ran for a touchdown that gave the Falcons a two-score lead it would never relinquish.
The 34-28 win officially marked the first victory of the Jason Young era, the first-year head coach tabbed for the Lake Dallas job after the departure of longtime head coach Michael Young, now the athletic director for the Little Elm Independent School District. But Jason Young missed Friday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, placing head duties in the hands of assistant coach Spencer Leftwich.
“I feel bad for Jason, I really do,” Leftwich said. “He should be here for this. We all wanted to go out and win, knowing what it means for him. This is his win.”
After initially falling behind 20-7, Denton made it interesting late.
Trailing still by 13, Adler threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to bring Denton within six with 2:34 remaining in the game, but the Falcons recovered the Broncos’ ensuing onside kick attempt and iced the game.
Falcon senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby led Lake Dallas on a 10-play touchdown drive to open the game, capping off the trip with a four yard touchdown run. On the following Denton possession, Lake Dallas defensive back Isaac Nava-Felan picked off Bronco quarterback Colton Alder and returned it to the 5-yard line. Four plays later, kicker Preston Gregg gave Lake Dallas a 10-0 lead.
Sorsby’s final line — 6-for-13 passing with only 64 yards — doesn’t look impressive, but his legs dominated the game from the onset. Adding three rushing touchdowns, Sorsby finished with an even 100 yards on the ground.
“He did what he had to do to win,” Leftwich said. “There’s going to be games where he’s throwing the ball all over the field, but he’s a team player and his legs really carried us tonight.”
But the sack by Luna was, in Leftwich’s words, the play of the game.
“That was the turning point, for sure,” he said. “We brought pressure and he got to [Adler], and we really needed a play at that point in the game.”
Denton leaned almost exclusively on junior running back Coco Brown, who was sensational with 243 yards on a mind-boggling 45 carries. Brown spearheaded the Broncos lone first-half touchdown drive with a bevy of runs and swing pass targets, and already had 75 rushing yards by the end of the first quarter.
The Broncos actually took the lead in the third quarter with 14 unanswered points.
Adler laid a perfect 45 yard pass into the arms of streaking receiver Bryce Ashbaugh for a touchdown on Denton’s first drive of the frame. Ashbaugh brought in the pass despite being interfered with on the play, and the Broncos cut Lake Dallas’s lead to 20-14.
Denton was in business again after the ensuing Lake Dallas drive, when the ball sailed over Falco punter Harley Fuller's head on a fourth down, and Fuller recovered the ball and barely got a punt off — but only to the Lake Dallas 20-yard line. Denton took advantage, as Brown ran for a short-yardage touchdown and the Broncos jumped ahead, 21-20.
Sorsby then put Lake Dallas ahead for good with his third rushing score of the evening.
Lake Dallas finished with 345 yards, 284 on the ground. Denton’s offense also skewed heavily to the running game — no surprise, with Brown’s monster evening — with 287 of the 401 total yards on the ground.
The two teams have become regular season-opening foes, with Friday’s contest the third year in a row Lake Dallas and Denton have faced each other to start their respective seasons. Lake Dallas crushed Denton last year, 20-3.
The Falcons, members of District 7-5A Division II, will have its home opener next week against Frisco Centennial. It will be the final non-district game before opening 7-5A play against Frisco on September 10.
