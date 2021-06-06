The Lake Dallas softball team didn’t have the start that it had wanted to commence District 6-5A play.
The Lady Falcons lost their first six district games, but they proceeded to right the ship and won six of their last eight games of the regular season to earn fourth place in 6-5A to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
Although Lake Dallas was swept by Aledo – the No. 1 team in the latest DFW FastPitch Class 5A poll – in the first round of the playoffs, other coaches in 6-5A took notice of its late-season push and proceeded to reward the Lady Falcons with a total of eight selections on the all-district team.
Headlining the list of honorees is junior Shelby Nelson, who was chosen as the catcher of the year. Nelson put up some gaudy offensive numbers, posting a whopping .500 batting average with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 11 walks.
Nelson served as the backstop to sophomore pitcher Gracie Bredeson, who was named to the first team. Bredeson also got the job done with a bat in her hand, posting a .326 batting average with six doubles, five RBIs and three walks.
Also earning her way onto the 6-5A all-district first team was junior center fielder Bella DiDonato. She finished the season with a .304 batting average, 21 hits, three home runs – the final one being a two-run home run in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against Aledo – 19 runs scored and 11 RBIs.
Freshman second baseman Abby Kell, senior designated player Gracie Dover and freshman shortstop Katie Poppe all landed on the second team.
Kell finished the season with a .237 batting average, 14 runs scored and three RBIs. Dover, meanwhile, was third on the team in batting average (.320), drove in 17 runs and hit three home runs. Poppe tallied a .281 batting average, struck out just six times in 57 at-bats and collected 10 RBIs.
Two more freshmen – third baseman Payton Bragg and pitcher Ashlyn Burgess – garnered honorable mention selections. Bragg posted a .271 batting average, scored five runs and had 10 RBIs.
Lake Dallas also put in the hard work in the classroom.
Bragg, Bredeson, Burgess, DiDonato, Dover, Kell, Nelson, Poppe, freshman Haley Beggs, junior Allie Buchanan, junior Blakelyn Erwin, sophomore Kamryn Floyd, freshman Brenna Pope, freshman Leazette Taylor and sophomore Makenzie Wallace received academic all-district honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.