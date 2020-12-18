It was complete and utter domination for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team in its District 6-5A opener on Tuesday, with 10 different players scoring for the Lady Falcons in a 73-26 rout of Denton.
Junior Jorja Elliott had the hot hand for Lake Dallas (9-4 overall, 1-0 district), pouring in a team-high 17 points. Junior point guard Mackenzie Buss and freshman Georgia Stinson also hit double figures, with each Lady Falcon finishing with 10 points. Sophomore forward Altyn Bartley contributed nine points, followed by junior Allie Buchanan with eight.
It didn’t take long for Lake Dallas, No. 23 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, to seize control. The Lady Falcons quickly distanced themselves from the Lady Broncos (3-3, 0-1), racing out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter. Lake Dallas continued the onslaught in the second quarter, using a 15-6 scoring run to take a 33-10 lead at halftime.
On Dec. 11, Lake Dallas received another balanced scoring effort against L.D. Bell, with eight different Lady Falcons earning their way into the scorebook in a 54-50 win against the Blue Raiders.
Broughton paced the Lady Falcons with 14 points. Richardson had one of her best games of the season, finishing with 12 points. Buss chipped in eight points.
L.D. Bell (1-5) clung to a 19-17 lead in the first quarter. Lake Dallas clamped down on defense and allowed just 14 points to the Blue Raiders over the next two quarters, with the Lady Falcons taking a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter. L.D. Bell made one final surge in the fourth quarter, but Lake Dallas made enough plays to hang on for the four-point victory.
Lake Dallas hosted Colleyville Heritage on Friday and is scheduled to return to the court at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Justin Northwest for the final game before Christmas for the Lady Falcons.
