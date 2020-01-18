KOBEE MINOR

Lake Dallas senior Kobee Minor notched 10 points in Friday’s 78-62 loss to Denton Ryan.

CORINTH - The Lake Dallas boys basketball team stayed close with Denton Ryan for a half.

The Raiders turned up the intensity after halftime.

Ryan scored 47 points in the second half while holding Lake Dallas to 33, and the Raiders pounded the ball inside to big men Ja’Tavion Sanders, Marcette Lawson and Christian Lawson en route to a 78-62 victory in a District 8-5A matchup. 

Sanders and the two Lawson’s combined for 30 points, dominating the paint against the smaller Lake Dallas defenders who were forced to front the Ryan big men in the post. Once the trio of big men caught passes over the top, layups were in abundance. 

Senior Yash Mattu led the Falcons with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Addison Weinberg finished with 16 points. 

Senior Kobee Minor, Lake Dallas’ leading ball handler, fouled out with 10 points. 

Behind some hot 3-point shooting - the Falcons hit four in the first half - Lake Dallas stayed close to the Raiders going into the locker room; they trailed 19-17 after the first quarter and 33-29 in the second quarter.

But Ryan seemed to find its footing in the third quarter, despite Lake Dallas coming to within two at 33-31 at one point. Ryan outscored Lake Dallas by six in the quarter and had a 10-point lead going into the final quarter. 

Ryan’s aggressiveness in the third quarter set the tone for the remainder of the game, as Lake Dallas fouled the Raiders five times, setting up a quick bonus and double-bonus in the fourth quarter. With both Lawsons and Sanders drawing the attention of the smaller Lake Dallas defenders in the post, several hacking fouls were called that led to points from the free-throw line for Ryan. 

On the offensive side for Lake Dallas, Mattu frustrated Ryan all night, forcing the Raider coaching staff to install a box-and-one at one point in the game. The senior was also adept at drawing fouls, finishing with six points from the charity stripe. 

But a balanced scoring attack kept the Raiders in front, with guards Billy Bowman, Isaiah Navil, Gian Harper and Jalen Carter complementing the trio of big men. Harper, specifically, was a zone-buster for the Raiders, hitting four 3-pointers. 

Lake Dallas head coach Josh Welch played a short bench on Friday, with only eight players seeing the court. 

The Falcons continue district play on Tuesday when they host Justin Northwest.

