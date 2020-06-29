With the increasing number of high school programs in the state pausing their voluntary strength and conditioning programs amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Lake Dallas High School is following suit.
On Sunday night, Lake Dallas’ football team announced on its Twitter account that it has suspended Falcon Pride summer strength and conditioning workouts until July 13. Head coach Michael Young says this temporary pause applies to all sports.
“For the safety our student-athletes, we have decided as a district to pause Falcon Pride & skills until 7/13,” the tweet said. “We don’t have [any] positive cases but with July 4th holiday upcoming & taking the week of 7/6 off we feel that is best for the health & safety of our student-athletes.”
Lake Dallas joins Dallas ISD and Garland ISD among the latest school districts to pause their summer workouts due to the pandemic. Denton Ryan has pushed back the start of its summer workouts until July 13.
As of Sunday, more than 146,000 cases have been reported in Texas, including 2,670 in Denton County, and more than 2,300 deaths statewide.
With the July 4th holiday weekend rapidly approaching, and the potential for community spread, Young said it felt appropriate to bridge the remainder of this week into next week’s planned dead period for high school athletics by the University Interscholastic League.
“We were already going to take off the week of the 4th,” he said. “We just decided to take this week off, too. It wasn’t anything that we had coming in. I just felt the way things were going, it would be best to do that.
“Our most important thing is do what we can do to start school on time and have football in the fall. In the safety of our kids, it would be best to take this week off and the next week that we had already planned to have off, and start back up on the 13th.”
Lake Dallas is scheduled to kick off the preseason Aug. 13 with a scrimmage against The Colony and will commence the regular season two weeks later (Aug. 28) at Falcon Stadium against Denton.
Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head praised the compliance of the social distancing guidelines by the Falcon student-athletes, with equipment and student-athletes spread at least six feet apart.
“We’ve been over and above what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “We haven’t had a positive case, which everyone around us has.”
