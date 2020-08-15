When the University Interscholastic League released modifications to the activities calendar for the 2020-21 school year on July 21, one recommendation that it made is for coaches to set up their team's game schedule to accommodate for any cancellations or postponements because of positive coronavirus tests.
District 7-5A Division II head coaches got the ball rolling during a July 27 Zoom meeting on a number of scenarios that could unfold.
“There's some different scenarios that we've talked about, anything from going to two zones in our district to just playing district games and moving all of our district games to week one and eliminating our non-district games so we have some flexibility at the end of the year with bye weeks,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “So, there is a lot of different things that we've got to go through as a district. All of us will vote and decide on what we're going to do and move on.”
After several meetings and reviewing and making multiple revisions, Lake Dallas finalized its football schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday – and only a couple of changes had to be made from the team’s original schedule.
“We probably went through the schedule probably five times, three times (Tuesday),” Young said. “That was to also get the freshman and [junior varsity] team schedules done.”
The Colony was previously scheduled to visit Lake Dallas for a preseason scrimmage, but the Falcons will now travel to Azle on Sept. 17 for their only one and only scrimmage.
The 2020 regular season for Lake Dallas will kick off Sept. 25 at Falcon Stadium with a rematch of a thriller in 2019 between the Falcons and Denton, which the Broncos won 37-34 in overtime. Ike Onyekwere rushed for 134 yards while Brandon Engel passed for 204 yards and a score in the loss.
The first road test for Lake Dallas will occur six days later on Oct. 1, when the Falcons take on Frisco Centennial at Toyota Stadium. Lake Dallas put forth its most dominant performance of the season of the 2019 season against the Titans, with the Falcon defense registering seven quarterback sacks and forcing four Centennial turnovers in a 24-0 shut-out win.
District play commences Oct. 9 between Lake Dallas and upstart Frisco, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A-Division II in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason rankings. The Raccoons played in the regional round of the playoffs a year ago.
Remaining games in district play for Lake Dallas include: at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Oct. 15), vs. Frisco Liberty (Oct. 23, homecoming), at Princeton (Oct. 30), vs. Denison (Nov. 6) at Lovejoy (Nov. 13), vs. Prosper Rock Hill (Nov. 20, senior night) and at Frisco Memorial (Nov. 27).
Lake Dallas’ regular-season finale at Frisco Memorial will be held at Ford Center in Frisco and will start at 2:30 p.m. The early start is due to another game taking place there later in the day.
Lake Dallas has an open date for Dec. 4-6, which allows for any games that had to be postponed to be made up.
On July 21, the UIL pushed back the start of the season for teams in Classes 5A and 6A by one month — revising the schedule for all fall sports for the upcoming school year.
Lake Dallas Football Schedule
Sept. 17 at Azle (scrimmage) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 Denton 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Frisco Centennial (Toyota Stadium) 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Frisco 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Frisco ISD Stadium) 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Frisco Liberty (homecoming) 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Princeton 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 Denison 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Lovejoy 7 p.m.
Nov. 20 Prosper Rock Hill (Senior Night) 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Frisco Memorial (Ford Center) 2:30 p.m.
