It’s only the second week of District 7-5A Division II play, but given how evenly matched many of the teams are, falling to 0-2 in league play can put a team in a position that would make it hard for them to qualify for the postseason.
That’s a scenario that Lake Dallas seeks to avoid Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
"I think it's real important for us,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head football coach. “Honestly, I think there is going to be a lot of really good people in our district. When you look at the other teams, there are a lot of us that are alike. And Lebanon Trail has already beaten Memorial, so this would be a big win for us. It's a big one as far as the playoffs are concerned, for sure."
Lake Dallas (1-2 overall, 0-1 7-5A Div. II) and Lebanon Trail (3-0, 1-0) are coming off completely different games.
Frisco opened up district play in dominating fashion, tallying 445 rushing yards while the Raccoon defense harassed Falcon quarterbacks Trevor Moon and Brendan Sorsby all night long with consistent pressure, cruising to a 39-3 win.
Lebanon Trail, meanwhile, received 155 passing yards and 90 rushing yards with four total touchdowns from quarterback Drew Martin in a 34-33 win over Memorial. The Trail Blazers outscored the Wolverines 34-19 over the final three quarters after falling behind 14-0.
Young said that Lebanon Trail’s offense runs a lot of spread formations. Senior wide receiver Drew Donley, an Ole Miss commit, caught five passes for 81 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s win over Memorial.
Production like that is one thing that Young would like to see from his offense. Lake Dallas has strung together several long drives but has struggled to connect on big plays. The longtime Falcons head coach wants to see his team produce more 30- and 40-yard plays instead of grinding out 12- to 14-play drives.
“I told the offense that we're probably going to need to score 30 points to win this game,” Young said.
One advantage that could work in Lake Dallas’ favor this week is the athleticism of its offensive line. Lebanon Trail’s defense will present the Falcons with three-, four- and five-man fronts. But, the speed of the Falcons’ offensive line could make it easier to get to the second level and set up blocks for their running backs.
Lake Dallas has scored just 38 points on the season but Young believes the Falcons could be in store for a breakout performance Friday night.
"We've had a good week of practice," he said. "I think that we're going to play good over there tomorrow night."
