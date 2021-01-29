The Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams were bested by Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday.
The Panther boys rallied with two goals in the second half to defeat the Falcons, 2-1, at Falcon Stadium, while the Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Falcons, 5-0, at Mustang-Panther Stadium.
In the boys’ game, Lake Dallas (7-4-1 overall, 1-1 District 6-5A) delivered the first blow.
Freshman Juan Carlos Zamora received a crosser from senior Anthony Patti and fired the ball off the foot of a Heritage defender and into the back of the net for a 1-0 Lake Dallas lead with 26:45 left in the first half.
The Panther goalkeeper contested that it was a handball, but to no avail.
Heritage (4-3-1, 1-1) senior Aidan Shimmick came within inches of tying the game later in the half but he shot the ball off the crossbar, although he did factor into the game-winning goal for the Panthers in the second half.
Heritage senior Cole Sheppard finally got the Panthers on the board with 33:20 left in the second half and 16 minutes later, Shimmick used some nifty footwork to dribble around a host of Lake Dallas defenders before drilling the ball past the goal line for the go-ahead goal.
Trailing by one goal, Lake Dallas played with more urgency in the final 10 minutes of the match, but Heritage defense held firm, which included a save by the Panther keeper on a header by Patti.
In the girls’ game, Heritage (8-3-4, 1-1) scored three goals in the first half before adding two more tallies in the second half.
Lake Dallas (6-2-2, 1-1) had went 5-0-0-1 in its previous six matches prior to Tuesday’s defeat.
