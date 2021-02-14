The Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams came into last week’s games against Grapevine looking to steal a pair of wins from the Mustangs but instead were dealt a pair of shut-out losses.
In the girls’ game, Grapevine struck three times in the first half Wednesday, eventually cruising to a 4-0 victory. The loss put an end to a three-game winning streak for Lake Dallas (9-3-2, 4-2), which still holds a playoff spot in District 6-5A.
It was the second match in as many days for Lake Dallas.
On Tuesday, junior Chelsea Vilca netted a hat trick and the Lady Falcons scored twice in the second half to earn a 3-2 victory. Vilca has 11 goals on the season. Sophomore Grace Reed assisted on two of Vilca’s tallies. Junior Grace Murray was also credited with an assist.
In the boys’ game, Grapevine sophomore Leonard Londe scored in the second half, lifting the Mustangs to a 1-0 victory Thursday.
The loss comes two days after Lake Dallas (8-7-1, 2-4) yielded two goals in the second half to Denton Ryan, falling to the Raiders, 3-2.
Lake Dallas will look to break back into the win column Tuesday against Richland. The boys’ game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. The girls’ match is scheduled to be played that same night and same time in North Richland Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.