Lake Dallas head softball coach Amber Tramp had a gut feeling that what she saw from her Lady Falcons in the practices leading up to the preseason and regular season would translate into success on the field.
Those positive vibes proved to be accurate as Lake Dallas started fast with six wins in its first nine contests and later a mark of 7-5-1 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season.
Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism on the future of the Lady Falcon program was their offensive efficiency – highlighted by a 13-hit attack against District 8-5A foe Justin Northwest on March 9, which happened to be Lake Dallas’ final game of the season.
Lake Dallas hit three home runs that night – all by varsity newcomers: junior Edith Branch, junior Gracie Dover and sophomore Isabella DiDonato. DiDonato drove in a run with a single in the second inning and belted a grand slam two innings later in the fourth. She finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs.
“Isabella DiDonato quickly became our lead-off hitter,” Tramp said. “She can do it all: consistency, patience, power and speed. She ended our short season with a .586 batting average, 18 RBI and four home runs.”
Lake Dallas had its moments of dominance.
The Lady Falcons posted four shutouts in 2020. Not one of them was close. Lake Dallas blanked Highland Park 9-0 on Feb. 15 and followed with a 16-0 rout of Lake Highlands that same afternoon. Later that month, the Lady Falcons handled Turner 15-0 and Hillcrest 20-0.
Branch (.385), Dover (.381), sophomore Shelby Nelson (.355), sophomore Kennedy Dugan (.333) and sophomore Allie Buchanan (.333) aided the offensive load as all five Lady Falcons finished the 2020 season with batting averages over .300.
DiDonato finished as the team leader in stolen bases with 11.
Lake Dallas turned to a freshman to assist with the pitching duties and Gracie Bredeson answered the challenge, recording 20 strikeouts in 22 innings.
“Makenzie Wallace is another notable freshman who has positively impacted our program,” Tramp said. “Watch for her next season.”
Notable seniors who will be missed next season are outfielder/pitcher Aubrey Meyers, Dugan, first baseman Taylor Bragg and shortstop Morgan Burgess.
Meyers made 12 pitching appearances and finished with a record of 3-3 to go along with 28 strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.